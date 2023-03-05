Martial Arts are skills in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that are available when using any of the game’s wide variety of melee weapons. Each melee weapon will have one or two randomly-assigned Martial Arts special effects, depending on the quality of the weapon. Lower quality, 1★ and 2★ weapons will feature only one Martial Arts skill, while 3★ and 4★ weapons will feature two Martial Arts. It’s important to note that Martial Arts cannot be changed nor embedded into other weapons. A weapon’s Martial Arts skill is only available for use while that weapon is equipped. Additionally, ranged and thrown weapons do not feature Martial Arts.

All Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and how to get them

Each weapon you find in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will unlock the ability to use its assigned Martial Arts skills. As mentioned before, these skills are random affixes to melee weapons, and each weapon type has specific Martial Arts it may feature. Therefore, it may take some time to get a weapon with skills you enjoy using. Below, we’ve listed all Martial Skills available in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, along with the types of weapons which can feature each ability. There are also unique Martial Arts skills which are available only on specific, powerful weapons, which we’ve separated into their own table.

You can view a demonstration video for each Martial Arts skill by opening the Equipment menu, highlighting a weapon, and pressing R2 on PS4, the Z key on PC, or RT on Xbox to switch to the next information tab for that weapon. From here, you can view a Martial Arts’ description by pressing the touchpad on PS4, the G key on PC, or the View button on Xbox.

Martial Arts Ability Description Found on Weapon Types Antelope Horn Spin your weapon around while holding down the Arts button. Release the button to then perform one final attack. Glaives, Spears, Staves, Slashing Spears Bamboo Sever Quickly jump forward and perform a strike. Dual Halberds, Dual Sabres Beckoning Pine Move to the side, then perform a slashing attack while flipping. Dual Halberds, Dual Sabres, Dual Swords Blossom Stream Swing your weapon continuously, then strike forward. Repeatedly press the Arts button to increase the number of slashes. Dual Swords Crescent Gale Connect both weapons and unleash broad-reaching slashing attacks. Dual Reaper Halberds Dragon Flash Perform a spinning attack to cut down surrounding enemies, then release a powerful forward thrust. Halberds, Glaives, Spears, Staves Dragon Slayer Leap high and forcefully slash downward. Halberds, Glaives Dragontail Whip Spin your weapon, attacking your surroundings. Halberds, Glaives, Spears, Staves, Slashing Spears Drifting Cloud Swiftly swing your weapon upward and jump back. Curved Sabres, Straight Sabres, Swords Earth Shaper Bring your weapon down forcefully, causing massive shock-waves in front of you. Swords Falcon Strike Jump up while launching an enemy. then bring your weapon back down with a thud. Spears, Staves, Slashing Spears Goshawk’s Dance Thrust your weapon into the ground and jump up, performing a spinning slice. Moving while performing the technique will cause you to jump in that direction. Spears, Staves, Slashing Spears Gouging Star Spin your weapon around in one hand while advancing forward, then attack. While spinning the weapon, you will block the enemy’s attacks as if you were guarding. Curved Sabres, Straight Sabres, Swords Heaven Divide Brandish your weapon boldly, then swing it with all your strength. Hammers Heaven Reversal Slam your weapon on the ground behind you, causing a shock-wave, then perform a frontal strike. Hammers, Poleaxes Horn Strike Stab at an enemy’s feet, then pull your weapon upward. Halberds, Glaives, Spears, Slashing Spears Ill Wind Jump up, performing a spinning slice. Usable while airborne. Straight, Sabres Swords Impregnable Keep Take a crouching stance. If you are attacked while in this stance, counterattack with a powerful sweep. Poleaxes Increscent Slash Hold down the Arts button to take a stance, then release it to perform an attack. Release the Arts button at the right time to unleash a powerful attack. Curved Sabres Iron Calf Raise your weapon up high, then forcefully swing it to the ground. Halberds Looming Cloud Advance while spinning your weapon in front of you. Increase the number of rotations by holding down the Martial Arts button. Curved Sabres Marching Dragon Advance forward while sweeping the enemies in front of you, then finish with a powerful blow. Press the Arts button during a sweeping attack to instantly execute a powerful strike. Halberds, Glaives, Spears, Slashing Spears Meteor Shower Attack with repeated thrusts. Straight Sabres, Swords Meteoric Strike Perform a quick attack. Curved Sabres, Straight Sabres, Swords Monkey’s Wisdom Spin your body around, attacking your surroundings. Allows you to move while spinning. Spears, Staves, Slashing Spears Moon Break Perform a vigorous slash. inducing a shock-wave capable of causing damage to a widespread area. Curved Sabres, Swords Mountain Strike Thrust your weapon into the ground and use it as a springboard to unleash a kick. Hammers, Poleaxes Peach Blossom Advance and release a combo attack using each weapon. Hold down the Arts button upon activation to build up energy. Its power increases according to the charge duration. Dual Swords Phoenix Wings Slice through the ground upward, causing an energy wave to fly forward. Glaives Plum Rend Cut forward, then quickly step back. Dual Halberds, Dual Sabres, Dual Swords Plummeting Ape Leap up and thrust downward. When the attack hits, you can use the force of the blow to propel yourself into the air. Usable while on the ground or airborne. Staves Rock Crash Build momentum with a vertical spin, then channel it into a powerful weapon swing. Usable while on the ground or airborne. Hammers, Poleaxes Scattered Leaves Attack by throwing weapons in both hands forward. Dual Halberds Sea Split Raise your weapon up high, then forcefully swing it to the ground. Hold down the Arts button upon activation to build up energy. Its power increases according to the charge duration. Hammers, Poleaxes Serpent’s Torment Unleash a barrage of rapid thrusts. Hold down the Arts button to increase the number of thrusts. Spears Skyward Evergreen Corkscrew diagonally up into the air, then perform multiple strikes. Dual Halberds, Dual Sabres, Dual Swords Stag Hunter Swing your weapon around in a circle, then bring it down forcefully. Staves Star Fall Leap high and forcefully slash downward. Curved Sabres, Straight Sabres Stone Shatter Wield your weapon to launch stone fragments forward. Hammers Sudden Tornado Jump forward, then perform a spinning attack. Dual Halberds, Dual Sabres, Dual Swords Swift Lightning Perform a fierce forward-facing thrust. Hold down the Arts button upon activation to build up energy. Its power increases according to the charge duration. Straight Sabres, Swords Thorn Prick Unleash a barrage of rapid thrusts. Dual Sabres, Dual Swords Tigertail Lash Spin your weapon. attacking your surroundings, then perform a powerful sweeping attack. Staves Undercurrent Sprint Charge in the desired direction. Press the Arts button while charging to perform a sideways sweeping attack. Hammers, Poleaxes Vine’s Grasp Catch an enemy with your weapon’s tip and draw them in. Dual Halberds Waving Willow Advance while rotating your body, continuously cutting surrounding enemies. Dual Sabres, Dual Swords Wyvern Claw Catch an enemy with your weapon’s tip and pull them towards you. Halberds

Weapon Unique Martial Arts Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and how to get them

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also features unique, named weapons which can be unlocked through completing various missions and sub missions. Each of these weapons feature a weapon-unique Martial Arts skill along with one randomly assigned skill of its corresponding weapon type. These weapon-unique Martial Arts also feature a special effect, in addition to their damage-dealing ability, which increases your damage and prevents staggering from incoming, non-powerful attacks when your Spirit Gauge is high. Here are all of the special Martial Arts and the unique weapons which feature those skills in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Martial Arts Ability Description Found on Unique Weapon Boulder Glide Swing your weapon out of the ground, flinging clumps of earth at your enemy. Great Club of Polaris Dawning Sky Lunge forward to perform a slashing attack, then jump into the air. Heaven’s Reliance Endless Flowering Swing your weapon in front of you while holding down the Arts button. While spinning the weapon, you will block enemy attacks in the same way as guarding. Release the button to then unleash a powerful attack. Pair Swords of Aspiration Falling Leaf Jump up while launching an enemy, then knock them back to earth with a downward swing. Hook Blades of King Helu Fanning Peacock Release fire projectiles from your weapon, attacking your surroundings. High Spirit Wreathes your weapon in flames.



Additional Input: Charge Attack Increase the number of spins by holding down the Martial Arts button. Jade-Green Staff Feasting Ursine Jump into the air and fling your weapon down, causing a shock-wave. Triumphant Conquest Hidden Undercurrents Charge forward with your weapon readied in front of you. Vermilion Bird Greataxe Lightspeed Gust Jump backward, then advance while thrusting. Dire Tiger Mongrel’s Rampart Thrust your weapon into the ground, then kick it back up in a swing. Curve-Headed Glaive Mountain Buster Repeatedly slam the ground where you are standing. Quake Griffin Hammer Panther’s Grit Advance while spinning your weapon, attacking your surroundings. Soaring Ursine Mace Parting Grass Slice horizontally, then bring your weapon down forcefully. Iron Poled Snake Spear Prancing Dragon Slice horizontally, then bring your weapon down forcefully. Sky-Piercing Halberd Python Turnover Stamp your feet, generating a shock-wave that damages your surroundings, then charge forward while swinging your weapon. Invictus Serpent Spear Shimmering Sun Pounce on the enemy with your blade, moving behind them, then turn around and perform a thrust. High Spirit Wreathes your weapon in flames. Drought Demon Blade Starlight Blade Split your weapon, shooting it out in succession.



Additional Input: Charge Attack Hold down Arts upon activation to build up energy. The power of the attack increases according to the charge duration. Sword of Yu the Great Sword of Chaos Create a sword of Demonic Qi and strike with it. Ritual Sword of Chaos Thorn Cleave Spin your weapon and strike with it.



Additional Input: Barrage Hold down Arts to increase the number of slashes. Tiger Fang Dual Halberds Thunderous Impact After a brief pause to build up energy, charge forth and slash. Guding Blade Whistling Vortex Thrust forward with your spear, charging while spinning it. Unparalleled Spear

How to use Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Martial Arts require Spirit to use so, as usual, you’ll want to keep an eye on your Spirit Gauge when unleashing these attacks. If you want to make heavy use of Martial Arts skills, you may also consider the weight class of the armor you’ve equipped. Heavier armor classes will increase your Spirit Consumption. Your Spirit gauge will refill as you attack the enemy, and you can reduce the amount of Spirit consumed by your skills by using weapons with a high Deflect Difficulty stat. Spirit expenditure is also heavily affected by the game’s Virtue system. Martial Arts skills should generally be weaved into your combos and can make great finishers.