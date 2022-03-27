All Mastery Insight Points in Crystal Oasis in Guild Wars 2

The second expansion launched for Guild Wars 2 was Path of Fire, which takes players to the Elona region of Tyria. With sprawling deserts and unique new locations, it offers a lot. It also has several unique Mastery Insight Points that you’ll need for your Mounts. The first map that players encounter during the game is the Crystal Oasis, home to the Free City of Amnoon.

The Crystal Oasis has six different Mastery Insight Points that players can interact with. Some are not marked on the map but are part of an achievement reward. Some are straightforward to find, and others require completion of certain events and happenings.

Free City of Amnoon

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Here there are two basic Points and one achievement point. The first is simple to find; you will want to head out to the ocean beyond the city. You can swim there or use your Skimmer Mount to cross the water. Some wild creatures may attack you, but nothing too serious.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The second Point is located on the outskirts of town. You’ll be able to get there on foot or by Mount, and you’ll have to jump up some houses to reach the Insight Point.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The third Point is a challenge mode requiring players to become a Sous Chef in a kitchen. You’ll have to speak to Master Chef Laraib to begin the challenge. He’ll run around the kitchen yelling out various ingredients that you’ll need to throw at him. The mini-game is made easier by ensuring that “Show All Usable Object Names” is enabled in your settings.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Imed’s Grotto

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Point is located inside a small grotto of rocks and coral to the city’s south. You’ll be able to enter from a number of different areas or fly over with a Skyscale. However, inside are some enemies, which means you’ll have to be careful.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Sanctum of Nabkha

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This next Mastery point is located inside a puzzle, which generally requires players to have a Jackal Mount. We managed to do it without a Jackal, though, with many carefully placed jumps from a Springer. You’ll want to enter the Sanctum through one of the caves on its outskirts or jump straight over.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

If you have Skyscale, there’s absolutely no trouble in getting to this Point. Once you’re inside, you can scale the walls with your Springer and hop over to the Point with a Raptor, or try gliding if you have enough height or a Jade Bot to boost you.

Glint’s Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur.

To reach this Mastery Insight Point, you’ll need to head to the Destiny’s Gorge Waypoint. From there, head up towards the Destiny’s Ascent map area. You’ll come across some foes and some mine-cart tracks, head into the cave heading for the Branded area. You’ll need to jump up with a Springer or use a Skyscale to reach it. This area is swarming with Branded, so you need to be ready for a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Teleporter and Sifuri Quicksand

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Point is earned by first interacting with an NPC behind the Mastery Insight Point. He’ll tell you he wants to play a game. You’ll need to correctly remember the order of the glowing symbols three times in a row before he will grant you the Mastery Insight.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Mastery Insight is locked behind a vicious environmental hazard. Unless you have a Skimmer, a flying Mount, or a pocket Mesmer friend with Portals, or infinite gliding, you’ll not be able to reach it. But, if you have any of these, the Point is very easy to get.