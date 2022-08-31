All Mastery Insight Points in Ember Bay in Guild Wars 2

Ember Bay is filled with dangerous, interesting creatures, sights, and places. This archipelago of volcanic islands is covered in Karka, Elementals, and Destroyers, all fighting it out. The map, which was first released in the Living World Season 3, has not seen a great amount of love from players, partly due to the fact that this map is home to one of the most excruciating jumping puzzles in the game. Aside from that, there are some positives to the map, namely the Mastery Insight Points that will help those players looking to increase their Heart of Thorns Masteries. This guide will show you where to find the Mastery Insight Points in Ember Bay in Guild Wars 2.

Prerequisite for Ember Bay Mastery Insights in Guild Wars 2

You either need to have unlocked this map through playing Living World Season 3 or have accessed it through other means. If you don’t have the Living World Season, you can ask a friend who has the map to wait there while you use Teleport to Friend.

Ember Bay Insight: Ashen Skerries

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight isn’t difficult to reach. In fact, it’s quite easy to find. The issue comes in when you’re faced with a number of very disgusting-looking and rather lethal Karka. To find this Mastery Insight, you need to head out from the Scratch Gate Waypoint. From here, head very slightly northeast across the shallows and beach. The Mastery Insight will be located atop some small pillars, which you can easily hop up to with a Springer or fly to with a Skyscale.

Ember Bay Insight: Caliph’s Steps

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is located near the giant volcano at the top left of the map. You will need to head up from the Castaway Circus Waypoint, following the coastline until you reach some giant purple-pink crystals jutting up from the ground. The Mastery Insight is located in a pool of lava, but there are small clusters of stones you can stand on so you don’t burn. Be careful, as a Champion event spawns here, and you may end up with a giant golem on your head.