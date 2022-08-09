Mega Scizor will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to earn Mega Scizor candy. For those who have been awaiting this Bug and Steel-type Pokémon, you will have your work cut out for you to try defeating it and adding it to your collection. There are only a handful of weaknesses and Pokémon you can use against it. This guide covers all Mega Scizor weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Scizor weaknesses

Mega Scizor is a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Fire-type attacks, and it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. You only want to use a Pokémon that has access to Fire-type moves and is resistant to Bug, Steel, or Dark-type moves that Mega Scizor will use during the raid battle.

The best Pokémon counters to Mega Scizor

The best Pokémon to use against Mega Scizor will be Darmanitan, Moltres, and Chandelure.

Darmanitan is a pure Fire-type Pokémon. It’s exceptional power, with the biggest downside being its light defenses. You want to use this to attack and damage Mega Scizor during the battle heavily, but don’t expect Darmanitan to last too long. The best moveset to teach Darmanitan for this battle is the fast move Fire Fang and the charged moves Psychic and Overheat. Overheat will be the primary charged move you use.

Next, we have the legendary bird Moltres. It’s a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, capable of withstanding Mega Scizor’s Bug and Steel-type moves throughout the battle. This choice is significantly stronger than Darmanitan, and has higher defense stats to ensure it can remain in the battle. The best moveset to teach Moltres is the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Overheat and Sky Attack.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Chandelure, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. While Chandelure is weak to any Dark-type attacks Mega Scizor uses, it is resistant to Bug and Steel-type moves, still making it a suitable option for this encounter. The best moveset to teach Chandelure is the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Overheat.

You will want to use a full team of six Pokémon for this battle. Here are various options you can consider adding to your team to increase your chances of success.

Blaziken

Charizard

Flareon

Heatran

Hisuian Arcanine

Ho-Oh

Infernape

Magmortar

Reshiram

Salamence

Salazzle

Upon defeating Mega Scizor, you will earn Mega Candy for this Pokémon, and you can catch a Scizor.