All melee weapon types and how they work in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Melee weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland don’t generally pack the offensive punch that ranged combat does, but they can be a big help when you’re in a pinch and want to knock someone off balance. When you’re busy recharging a spell or loading another clip, whipping out a sword or axe can give you the time you need to win a fight. Plus, being able to dish out different types of damage can be really helpful in surviving some of the tougher fights.

Instead of being relegated to being a backup weapon as in previous Borderlands games, melee weapons now have their own dedicated slot and can be used right along with guns and spells. Each type of melee weapon has something it is better at than others, so it is worth having a look and seeing which one matches up with your particular build.

Swords

Swords can be purchased from Swift and have a low base damage but can attack quickly.

Long Sword: Comes with a high chance to deal elemental damage.

Comes with a high chance to deal elemental damage. Scimitars: Has an exceptionally high attack speed

Has an exceptionally high attack speed Sabres: High critical hit chance

Two-handed Swords

You can purchase two-handed swords from Valora. Each one has a high base damage and slow attack speed. They also don’t allow you to lunge during an attack.

Claymore: Two-handed sword that has a slow attack speed but a very high base damage

Two-handed sword that has a slow attack speed but a very high base damage Greatsword: Has a high crit chance and crit damage

Has a high crit chance and crit damage Falchion: Has a high chance to deal elemental damage

Axes

It’s hard to beat a good axe for melee combat. These weapons come with an average attack speed and low base damage. However, they generally have higher chances to deal critical hits and have higher critical damage than other weapons. You can purchase them from Kleave.

Hatchet: These axes have an exceptionally high critical chance stat

These axes have an exceptionally high critical chance stat Great Axe: These weapons dish out high critical damage

These weapons dish out high critical damage Kamas: Kamas are more of a balance between the other two axes, with fairly high critical hit chance and damage stats

Blunt Weapons

You can get these weapons from the appropriately named Bonk. They have high damage and an average attack speed, but they aren’t likely to land a critical.