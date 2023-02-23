All Mercia Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark

When you’re out exploring the different areas of Lost Ark, you’ll come across plenty of Mokoko Seeds scattered around the world. There are more than 1000 of these little guys spread across the world and collecting as many of them as you can get you some pretty sweet rewards to help you in your journey. If you’re looking for all the Mokoko Seeds on Mercia in Lost Ark, here is everything you need to know to track them down.

All Mokoko Seed Locations in Lost Ark – Mercia

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of six Mokoko Seeds in Mercia, making it one of the best places to bump up your total. To get to this tranquil, relaxing island, you’ll need to head south of Tortoyk and east of East Luterra. Like on other islands in Lost Ark, you’ll need to traverse a couple of hidden areas to get all the Mokoko Seeds.

First, head to the Northwest part of the island. At Point 1 on the above map, you’ll see a hidden path. Walk up to the rock face until the “Climb Up” command pops up. After a few quick jumps, you’ll reach Area 2 on the map, which has the first two Mokoko Seeds on Mercia.

Next, head to the area marked as Area 3 on the above map. To reach this area, you’ll need to get through a Root Gate. Simply play the Forest Minuet and the roots will let you through. Inside the newly accessed area, you’ll spot the next two Mokoko Seeds waiting for you.

The rest of the Mokoko Seeds on Mercia in Lost Ark are more straightforward to get your hands on. The fifth seed is located in Area 4 of the map and should be easy to spot next to a broken tree trunk just south of the Root Arch. Just look for the signature green glow.

Finally, head to Area 5 on the above map. You’ll see the last Mokoko Seed on Mercia against a rock near some trees. The shade can make it tough to spot this one, but you should see it if you keep your eyes open.