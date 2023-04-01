All Minecraft Paintings currently in game

Minecraft aesthetics, down to the smallest details, are quite important, especially if we aim to ensure that our house of building designs feel lively. If you’re looking to prune up your walls and break the redundancy of colour with a Minecraft painting, here is a list of all the Minecraft paintings currently in the game for your convenience.

Every available Minecraft painting

Paintings in Minecraft are available in various sizes, which players can use according to their needs. Here is every painting in Minecraft that players can use on both the Java and Bedrock versions.

1×1 size paintings

Alban

Aztec

Aztec2

Bomb

Kebab

Plant

Wasteland

1×2 size paintings

Graham

Wanderer

2×1 size paintings

Courbet

Pool

Sea

Creebet

Sunset

2×2 size paintings

Bust

Match

Skull and Roses

Stage

Void

Wither

4×2 size paintings

Fighters

4×3 size paintings

Donkey Kong

Skeleton

4×4 size paintings

Burning Skull

Pigsscene

Pointer

Can you change the size of a painting?

Each painting has a specific size and orientation that helps adjust to the size of your wall, but every design only has one size, so you may not have a large or small version of your preferred painting.

Can you overwrite paintings?

Minecraft paintings are also considered entities, meaning if you put too much in one place, it could cause some amount of lag. Furthermore, because they are categorized as entities, paintings can simultaneously exist in the same space with other blocks with a collision box that does not intersect with its hitbox.

How to make a secret door with a painting?

Screenshot by Gamepur

These Minecraft paintings can be used to create a secret entrance. All you have to do is make a two-block entrance and place a sign on the entranceway, and then you can place a painting on top of the entrance. Any player or mob that can fit that entrance can phase through the painting and into your secret room.

How to craft paintings in Minecraft?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crafting one painting is pretty easy. All you need to do is place eight Sticks and one block of Wool on the crafting table; you need to put one Wool at the centre and eight Sticks around it, yielding a painting.