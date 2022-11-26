All mission types in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

When it comes to variety, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has got you covered, especially in terms of its mission selection. With multiple types of missions, all with different objectives and challenges, there is plenty of players to get stuck into, whether that’s sabotaging a Chaos plot, or raiding a facility for supplies. This guide has all the details on the mission types in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, and what you can look forward to when you drop in to take on the hordes of Chaos.

Every mission type in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

There are a total of seven mission types in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, each with their own unique objectives and tasks for players to complete, as well as various challenges to overcome. The mission types are:

Assassination – These missions involve taking down a Chaos leader at the end of a mission, and require you to fight your way to their lair, and use teamwork to kill the boss.

Disruption – Players are tasked with disrupting and hindering enemy plans by causing trouble and sabotaging their operations, such as destroying equipment.

Espionage – As of writing, these missions are not currently in the game, but from what we can gather they involve infiltrating an area and tampering with enemy intel to give them false information, hindering their plans and progress. We will update this section when we have concrete details.

Investigation – Using a servo-skull, players scan various items and objects to gain intel, such as details on new plague stains.

Raid – Raid missions require players to make their way through levels to collect resources like ammo from a supply depot, whilst fighting off the hordes of Chaos as they go.

Repair – This mission type tasks players with repairing a key system or piece of equipment such as cooling a power system. Here players need to work together to manage both the enemies and the tasks at hand.

Strike – These missions are the most straightforward and involve you clearing out a level of Chaos forces attacking Tertium, the hive city where the game takes place.

Some of these mission types can take place on several of the game’s maps. Additionally, certain maps can have multiple mission types, meaning you can do the same level for two different missions, and both would be different experiences.