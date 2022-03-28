All Missions and Mission rewards in Gran Turismo 7

Similar to the License Test mode, Mission challenges in Gran Turismo 7 allow players to unlock rare cars just by earning certain trophies in races. This includes high-value rides such as the Jeep Willys MB ’45 and Chaparral 2J 70 — both of which are expensive Legend Cars. However, there are some requirements you’ll need to meet first before these can be obtained.

The mode currently holds six different Mission categories, with each offering up to two free cars inside. You will need to complete at least one category by earning bronze or higher in each of its races to receive one of these cars. However, if you manage to net all gold trophies in a category, then another (and typically better) car will be your reward. You can retry these missions as many times as you’d like, so don’t feel pressured to perform your absolute best the first time around.

Most of the Mission categories also require players to reach a particular Collector’s Level before they become available. We recommend beginner players complete Menu Books beforehand, as it is undoubtedly the fastest way to nab vehicles and raise this level. Here’s every ride that can be unlocked in each category.

Mission Category Required Collector’s Level to unlock Car rewarded for completing category Car rewarded for earning all gold trophies The Magic Mountain 1 Volkswagen Sambabus ’62



PP: 119.71 Jeep Willys MB ’45



PP: 197.77 Beyond the Horizon

10 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition ’20



PP: 517.88 Mazda RX-7 GT-X (FC) ’90



PP: 437.14 Rolling Stone 12 Ford Mustang Gr. 4



PP: 639.15 Chevrolet Corvette C7 Gr. 3



PP: 728.16 Moby Dick 15 Toyota 86 Gr. 4



PP: 639.61 Eckert’s Rod & Custom Mach Forty



PP: 626.31 Gone with the Wind 17 Dodge Viper Gr. 4



PP: 649.97 Gran Turismo F1500T-A



PP: 909.02 The Sun Also Rises 19 Subaru BRZ Drift Car ’17



PP: 604.96 Chaparral 2J ’70



PP: 874.74

