All mods included in the Better Minecraft modpack
How much can it be improved?
While millions of people love Minecraft, things could always be better. The Better Minecraft mod pack includes a bunch of mods focused on improving the vanilla experience you get in the normal game. These mods will transform your Java Edition of Minecraft into what the mod pack creator would consider a proper sequel that Minecraft will never get. Here are all of the mods included in Better Minecraft.
All mods in Better Minecraft
- ‘Dustrial Décor
- Abnormals Delight
- Abundant Atmosphere
- Additional Structures
- Adorn
- AI Improvements
- Alex’s Mobs
- Alternate Current
- Another Furniture
- Architectury API
- AttributeFix
- AutoRegLib
- Backpacked
- Bad Mobs
- Balm
- Bamboo Everything
- Bartering Station
- Better Advancements
- Better Compatibility Checker
- Better Mods Button
- Better Tridents
- Biome Makeover
- BisectHosting Server Integration Menu
- Blue Skies
- Blueprint
- Boat Break Fix
- Boat Item View
- Bookshelf
- Buzzier Bees
- Bygone Nether
- Caelus API
- Canary
- Carry On
- Charm of Undying
- Cherished Worlds
- Christmas Festivity
- Citadel
- Cloth Config API
- Clumps
- Collective
- Comforts
- Controlling
- Corail Woodcutter
- Corail Woodcutter Extension
- Corpse
- Curios API
- Dark Paintings
- Decorative Blocks
- Deeper and Darker
- Defailt Options
- Delightful
- Diagonal Fences
- Dragon Mounts: Legacy
- Drippy Loading Screens
- Duckling
- Dungeons Plus
- Dynamic Asset Generator
- Dynamic Lights
- Earth Mobs
- Easy Anvils
- Easy Magic
- Ecologics
- Effective
- Elytra Slot
- Enchantment Descriptions
- Entity Culling
- Entity Texture Features
- Equipment Compare
- Every Compat (Wood Good)
- Excavated Variants
- Exploration+
- Explorify – Dungeons & Structures
- Falling Leaves
- FancyMenu
- Farmer’s Delight
- Farmer’s Respite
- Farsite
- FerriteCore
- Festive Delight
- Friends&Foes
- Frosted Friends
- Frozen Delight (A Farmer’s Delight Add-on)
- Frozen Up
- FTB Backups 2
- FTB Library
- FTB Quests
- FTB Teams
- Gardens of the Dead
- Galosphere
- GeckoLib
- Geode+
- Goblin Traders
- Grass Overhaul
- Guard Villagers
- Hunter Illager
- Iceberg
- Illagers Wear Armor
- Immersive Weathering
- Inventory HUD+
- It Takes a Pillage
- Item Filters
- Item Highlighter
- Jade
- JER Integration
- Just Enough Items
- Just Enough Professions
- Just Enough Resources
- Just Zoom
- Kiwi
- KleeSlabs
- Konkrete
- Kotlin for Forge
- L_Ender ‘s Cataclysm
- Lazy DataFixerUpper
- Leaves Be Gone
- Let’s Do Wine!
- Magnum Torch
- Maiden’s Merrymaking – A Minecraft Christmas and Winter Holiday Mod
- Moonlight Lib
- More Axolotl Variants API
- More Axoloto Variants Mod
- More Babies
- Mouse Tweaks
- MVS – Moog’s Voyager Structures
- Nature’s Compass
- Neapolitan
- Neko’s Enchanted Books
- Nether Depths Upgrade
- Nether’s Delight
- NetherPortalFix
- Nether’s Exoticism
- No Chat Reports
- Not Enough Animations
- Oculus
- Oh the Biomes You’ll Go
- Open Parties and Claims
- OpenBlocks Elevator
- Paintings ++
- Patchouli
- Paxi
- Personality
- Pick Up Notifier
- playerAnimator
- Plushie Mod
- Pluto
- PolyLib
- Polymorph
- Puzzles Lib
- Quark
- Raided
- Rebind Narrator
- Repurposed Structures
- RevampedWolf
- Rotten Creatures
- Rubidium
- Saturn
- Savage & Ravage
- Serene Seasons
- Server Performance – Smooth Chunk Save
- Shield Expansion
- Simple Discord Rich Presence
- Skin Layers 3D
- Skinned Lanterns
- Smarter Farmers
- Smooth Boot
- Snow Under Trees
- Snow! Real Magic!
- Snowy Spirit
- Snuffles
- Spark
- Spirit
- Stalwart Dungeons
- Starter Kit
- Structory
- Structure Gel API
- Supplementaries
- SwingThroughGrass
- TerraBlender
- TexTrue’s Rubidium Options
- The Conjurer
- The Twilight Forest
- Tips
- Trading Post
- Transparent
- Twigs
- Unusual End
- Upgraded Core
- Upgraded Netherite
- Upgraded Netherite: Items
- Upgraded Netherite: Ultimerite
- Vein Mining
- Vertical Slabs Compat
- Villager Names
- Visual Workbench
- Visuality: Reforged
- Waystones
- When Dungeon’s Arise
- Woodworks
- Xaero’s Minimap
- Xaero’s World Map
- XL Packers
- XP Tome
- YUNG’s API
- YUNG’s Better Desert Temples
- YUNG’s Better Dungeons
- YUNG’s Better Mineshafts
- YUNG’s Better Ocean Monuments
- YUNG’s Better Strongholds
- YUNG’s Better Witch Huts
- YUNG’s Bridges
- YUNG’s Extras