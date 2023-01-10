All mods included in the Crazy Craft Minecraft modpack

If you’ve poured hundreds of hours into Minecraft, then you know about the game’s expansive modding scene. There are mods for pretty much everything in Minecraft, but installing tens or even hundreds of mods can be daunting. That’s why modpacks are a great solution, and they often tailor their contents toward different experiences. Crazy Craft Modpack expands the game in dozens of ways, and if you’re wondering what it is and what mods it includes, read on to find out.

What is Crazy Craft Modpack for Minecraft?

Crazy Craft is not a modest modpack. It changes Minecraft in many ways, providing a much more fantastical experience, with challenges and surprises at every turn. Created by the modder that goes by Cursed Warrior, it combines over 200 mods and drastically changes the game. It features over 100 new biomes, over 500 new creatures, over 300 new structures, and even new dimensions, all of which have been tweaked from their original mods to work together as part of this large modpack. No matter what, playing with Crazy Craft Modpack is going to be a vastly different Minecraft experience.

All mods included in the Crazy Craft Modpack for Minecraft

These are all of the individual mods included in the Crazy Craft Modpack’s latest version (0.8.9), with their original authors in the parenthesis: