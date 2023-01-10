All mods included in the Crazy Craft Minecraft modpack
When you need that extra spice in your Minecraft modding.
If you’ve poured hundreds of hours into Minecraft, then you know about the game’s expansive modding scene. There are mods for pretty much everything in Minecraft, but installing tens or even hundreds of mods can be daunting. That’s why modpacks are a great solution, and they often tailor their contents toward different experiences. Crazy Craft Modpack expands the game in dozens of ways, and if you’re wondering what it is and what mods it includes, read on to find out.
What is Crazy Craft Modpack for Minecraft?
Crazy Craft is not a modest modpack. It changes Minecraft in many ways, providing a much more fantastical experience, with challenges and surprises at every turn. Created by the modder that goes by Cursed Warrior, it combines over 200 mods and drastically changes the game. It features over 100 new biomes, over 500 new creatures, over 300 new structures, and even new dimensions, all of which have been tweaked from their original mods to work together as part of this large modpack. No matter what, playing with Crazy Craft Modpack is going to be a vastly different Minecraft experience.
All mods included in the Crazy Craft Modpack for Minecraft
These are all of the individual mods included in the Crazy Craft Modpack’s latest version (0.8.9), with their original authors in the parenthesis:
- Botania (by Vazkii)
- Compressium (by DinnerBeef)
- Waystones (by BlayTheNinth)
- Cloth Config API (Fabric/Forge) (by shedaniel)
- Save My Stronghold! (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- Flux Networks (by sonar_sonic)
- Reliquary Reincarnations (by P3pp3rF1y)
- Performant (by someaddon)
- Mutant Beasts (by Chumbanotz)
- Extreme Reactors (by ZeroNoRyouki)
- RSInfinityBooster (by hexeptiondev)
- JEI Integration (by SnowShock35)
- iChunUtil (by ohaiiChun)
- Sophisticated Backpacks (by P3pp3rF1y)
- Obfuscate (by MrCrayfish)
- Polymorph (Forge) (by TheIllusiveC4)
- Mantle (by mDiyo)
- Modular Routers (by desht_08)
- Stalwart Dungeons (by Furti_Two)
- Apotheosis (by Shadows_of_Fire)
- Morph (by ohaiiChun)
- Wyrmroost Spawn Control (by PwnagePineapple)
- Valhelsia Structures (by ValhelsiaTeam)
- MmmMmmMmmMmm (Target Dummy) (by MehVahdJukaar)
- Wither Skeleton Tweaks (by Shadows_of_Fire)
- Gobber [FORGE] (by kwpugh)
- Mutant Wolf (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- FTB Library (Forge) (by FTB)
- Pam’s HarvestCraft 2 – Food Extended (by pamharvestcraft)
- FTB Teams (Forge) (by FTB)
- Solar Flux Reborn (by Zeitheron)
- Orespawn 1.16.5 (by dkgamer067)
- ATO – All the Ores (by ATMTeam)
- Overloaded Armor Bar (by tfarecnim)
- Ex Nihilo: Sequentia (by NovaMachina)
- Pehkui (by Virtuoel)
- Structure Gel API (by ModdingLegacy)
- AttributeFix (by DarkhaxDev)
- AutoRegLib (by Vazkii)
- Village Artifacts (by Lothrazar)
- Brandon’s Core (by brandon3055)
- KubeJS (by LatvianModder)
- Draconic Evolution (by brandon3055)
- MythicBotany (by noeppinoeppi)
- MrCrayfish’s Gun Mod (by MrCrayfish)
- When Dungeons Arise – Forge! (by Aureljz)
- FastFurnace (by Shadows_of_Fire)
- Citadel (by sbom_xela)
- Kobolds! (by Jusey1z)
- Controlling (by Jaredlll08)
- Thermal Innovation (by TeamCoFH)
- Corail Tombstone (by Corail_31)
- Pam’s HarvestCraft 2 – Trees (by pamharvestcraft)
- Blueprint (by TeamAbnormals)
- Fungi Stew (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Enchantment Descriptions (by DarkhaxDev)
- FancyMenu [Forge] (by Keksuccino)
- ForgeEndertech (by EnderLanky)
- AllTheCompressed (by Pdiddy973)
- ExtraStorage (by 3divad99)
- Trash Cans (by SuperMartijn642)
- BisectHosting Server Integration Menu [FORGE] (by BisectHosting)
- Cyclic (by Lothrazar)
- Dungeons Plus (by ModdingLegacy)
- Creative Wireless Transmitter (by Ultramegaaa)
- Biomes O’ Plenty (by Forstride)
- Book Fishing (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Titanium (by Buuz135)
- Just Another Rotten Flesh to Leather Mod (by alexdaum1)
- Mowzie’s Mobs (by bobmowzie)
- Valhelsia Core (by ValhelsiaTeam)
- Extended Slabs + (by RealBlackout03)
- Felsic Gear (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Just Enough Items (JEI) (by mezz)
- Duckery (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Rev’s Better Structures (by renatogloe)
- Druidcraft (by VulpTheHorseDog)
- FerriteCore (Forge) (by malte0811)
- Explorer’s Compass (by Chaosyr)
- Allthemodium (by ATMTeam)
- Blades Plus (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Baubley Heart Canisters (by traverse_joe)
- Tinkers Construct (by mDiyo)
- LibX (by noeppinoeppi)
- Konkrete [Forge] (by Keksuccino)
- Shulker’s Faithful Factories (Previously Cobbler) (by britishnickk)
- The Outer End (by BlueDuckYT)
- Iron Fishing Rods (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Akashic Tome (by Vazkii)
- Thermal Locomotion (by TeamCoFH)
- Sky Villages [Forge] (by y4z0n)
- More Villager Trades (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Immunity Enchantments (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Ex Nihilo: Sequentia – AE2 Addon (by NovaMachina)
- ExpandAbility (by florensie)
- Applied Energistics 2 (by AlgorithmX2)
- Inventory Pets (by Purplicious_Cow_)
- Untamed Wilds (by raytrace82)
- Curious Jetpacks (by tfarecnim)
- Thermal Cultivation (by TeamCoFH)
- Nature’s Compass (by Chaosyr)
- Simple Storage Network (by Lothrazar)
- Lumber’s Axe (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Cyclops Core (by kroeser)
- Nether Ores Plus+ (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- CodeChicken Lib 1.8.+ (by covers1624)
- Belt Mod (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Forbidden and Arcanus (by cesar_zorak)
- Neat (by Vazkii)
- Pipez (by henkelmax)
- SecretRoomsMod (by AbrarSyed)
- Storage Drawers (by Texelsaur)
- Mystical Agradditions (by BlakeBr0)
- Villagers And Monsters Mod Legacy (by abukkezsaruj)
- Just Enough Resources (JER) (by way2muchnoise)
- Balanced Enchanting (by tfarecnim)
- Life Steal Enchantment (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Potions Master (by thevortexFoxTopia)
- Mekanism (by bradyaidanc)
- Lootr (Forge) (by Noobanidus)
- Mekanism Generators (by bradyaidanc)
- Large Ore Deposits (by EnderLanky)
- Curious Elytra (Forge) (by TheIllusiveC4)
- Stoneholm, Underground Villages (Forge) (by TheGrimsey)
- Sulfar Mod (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Cosmetic Armor Reworked (by LainMI)
- Ocean Recovery (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Curios API (Forge) (by TheIllusiveC4)
- Sapience (by the_infamous_1)
- Guard Villagers (by almightytallestred)
- Caged Mobs (by Corgam)
- Speed Enchantment (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Traveler’s Backpack (by Tiviacz1337)
- Vanilla Cookbook (by platinmoralle)
- Hammer Lib (by Zeitheron)
- Ex Nihilo: Sequentia – Tinkers Addon (by NovaMachina)
- Ender Storage 1.8.+ (by covers1624)
- GeckoLib (by ThanosGecko)
- Pam’s HarvestCraft 2 – Food Core (by pamharvestcraft)
- Dank Storage (by tfarecnim)
- Shutup Experimental Settings! (by Corgi_Taco)
- The One Probe (by McJty)
- Pam’s HarvestCraft 2 – Crops (by pamharvestcraft)
- Lazier AE2 (by DamnRelentless)
- ExNihilo: Automation (by lazynessmind)
- Thermal Foundation (by TeamCoFH)
- Structural Statues (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- The Graveyard (FORGE) (by finallion_13)
- Refined Storage: Requestify (by Buuz135)
- Catalogue (by MrCrayfish)
- Ice and Fire: Dragons (by sbom_xela)
- OpenBlocks Elevator (by vsngarcia)
- Simple Knives (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- ConnectedTexturesMod (by tterrag1098)
- Environmental Core (by ValkyrieofNight)
- Glasscutter (by MrCrayfish)
- Bookshelf (by DarkhaxDev)
- Ex Nihilo: Sequentia – Thermal Addon (by NovaMachina)
- Industrial Foregoing (by Buuz135)
- Moonlight Lib (by MehVahdJukaar)
- Mob Grinding Utils (by vadis365)
- Refined Storage (by raoulvdberge)
- Ex Compressum (by BlayTheNinth)
- Caelus API (Forge) (by TheIllusiveC4)
- Eidolon (by elucent_)
- FastWorkbench (by Shadows_of_Fire)
- Oh The Biomes You’ll Go (by AOCAWOL)
- MrCrayfish’s Furniture Mod (by MrCrayfish)
- Relics (by SSKirillSS)
- Torchmaster (by xalcon)
- Chisel (by tterrag1098)
- Artifacts (by ochotonida)
- Patchouli (by Vazkii)
- Apple Cows (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Quark (by Vazkii)
- Immersive Engineering (by BluSunrize)
- Crafting Tweaks (by BlayTheNinth)
- YUNG’s Better Dungeons (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- SwingThroughGrass (by exidex)
- YUNG’s API (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- Ex Nihilo: Sequentia – Mekanism Addon (by NovaMachina)
- Castle in the Sky (by songxia23)
- Extra Disks (by MelanX)
- Charm of Undying (Forge) (by TheIllusiveC4)
- Wyrmroost (by Wyrmroost)
- FTB Ultimine (Forge) (by FTB)
- Rhino (by LatvianModder)
- ProjectE (by SinKillerJ)
- BountifulBaubles (by Cursed1nferno)
- Iron Jetpacks (by BlakeBr0)
- Construction Wand (by ThetaDev)
- Repurposed Structures (Forge) (by telepathicgrunt)
- Shrink. (by Gigabit101)
- AppleSkin (by squeek502)
- YUNG’s Extras (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- Architectury API (Fabric/Forge) (by shedaniel)
- Mod Name Tooltip (by mezz)
- Aquaculture 2 (by Shadowclaimer)
- Special Drops (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Environmental Tech (by ValkyrieofNight)
- Awakened Bosses (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Savage & Ravage (by TeamAbnormals)
- Glassential (by Lykrast)
- Better Animals Plus (by cybercat5555)
- MixinBootstrap (by LX_Gaming)
- ValkyrieLib (by ValkyrieofNight)
- Iron Furnaces [FORGE] (by XenoMustache)
- Cat Jammies (by Buuz135)
- SuperMartijn642’s Core Lib (by SuperMartijn642)
- Refined Storage Addons (by raoulvdberge)
- FTB Essentials (Forge) (by FTB)
- Fast Leaf Decay (by olafskiii)
- Cable Tiers (by Ultramegaaa)
- Ground Convert (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- The Twilight Forest (by Benimatic)
- Iron Chests (by ProgWML6)
- Mouse Tweaks (by YaLTeR)
- Mystical Agriculture (by BlakeBr0)
- Levinide (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- YUNG’s Better Strongholds (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- Drop the Meat (by platinmoralle)
- Cucumber Library (by BlakeBr0)
- Better Fishing Rods (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Dark Utilities (by DarkhaxDev)
- Clumps (by Jaredlll08)
- Ensorcellation (by TeamCoFH)
- New TARDIS Mod (by lilithmotherofall)
- YUNG’s Better Mineshafts (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- Extra Trades (by CAS_ual_TY)
- Easy Paper (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Botany Pots (by DarkhaxDev)
- Refined Pipes (by raoulvdberge)
- Crash Utilities (by Darkere)
- Dynamic Surroundings (by OreCruncher)
- Curses’ Naturals (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Alex’s Mobs (by sbom_xela)
- Morpheus (by Quetzi)
- Charging Gadgets (by Direwolf20)
- Chisels & Bits – For Forge (by AlgorithmX2)
- Easy Dungeons (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- JourneyMap (by techbrew)
- Fairy Lights (by pau101)
- TrashSlot (by BlayTheNinth)
- Mining Gadgets (by Direwolf20)
- Wild Bushes (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- YUNG’s Better Caves (Forge) (by YUNGNICKYOUNG)
- All Da Nuggets (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- CoFH Core (by TeamCoFH)
- Thermal Expansion (by TeamCoFH)
- Supplementaries (by MehVahdJukaar)
- FTB Backups (Forge) (by FTB)
- FTB Chunks (Forge) (by FTB)
- Stumble Upon: Campsites (by PwrDownYT)
- Creative Crafter (by Ultramegaaa)
- Placebo (by Shadows_of_Fire)
- Dungeon Crawl (by xiroc_)
- AIOT Botania (by MelanX)
- Grand Enchantment Table (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Coal Additions (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Comforts (Forge) (by TheIllusiveC4)
- River Treasures (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Inventory Tweaks Renewed (by godemperordoge)
- Haste Enchantment (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- Easy Cake (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- ZeroCore 2 (by ZeroNoRyouki)
- Building Gadgets (by Direwolf20)
- Colossal Chests (by kroeser)
- Runelic (by DarkhaxDev)
- Better Advancements (by way2muchnoise)
- Pedestals (by Mowmaster)
- Security Craft (by Geforce132)
- Champions (by TheIllusiveC4)
- Desert Upgrade (by TrueRealCursed_Warrior)
- BetterDefaultBiomes (by Xratedjunior)
- AE2 Extras (by tfarecnim)