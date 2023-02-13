All moth puzzle solutions in The Helm of Urtkot in Hogwarts Legacy

The Helm of Urtkot is a quest in Hogwarts Legacy in which you must explore the witch’s tomb (also known as the Collector’s Cave) in search of an ancient magical goblin relic. Like Jackdaw’s Tomb before it, the witch’s tomb is essentially a dungeon which alternates between puzzles and fights, and the puzzle theme here is moths (or maybe they’re butterflies).

How to solve the first moth puzzle in the witch’s tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first moth puzzle is simple, but it might not be obvious which spell you have to use. You need to attract a moth to the locked door, and what attracts moths? Light. So stand by the moths, cast Lumos, and walk over to the door. Uncast Lumos and the moth will take its place in the door, unlocking it.

How to solve the second moth puzzle in the witch’s tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second moth door requires three moths. The first two are in the same room as the door, but to get the third one you’ll need to cast Depulso on the doors to the east. This will force them open and you’ll be able to get the moth in the room beyond.

How to solve the third moth puzzle in the witch’s tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Place a moth in the large moth-shaped key in the center of the room, then use Depulso on the key to rotate it. This brings down a stone lift at one side of the room. Stand on the lift, then use Depulso on the key again, and climb up to get a moth. Place this moth, the moth in the key, and the other moth in the room into the door to unlock it.

How to solve the fourth moth puzzle in the witch’s tomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth moth puzzle is in a large room full of Inferius skeletons. Place a moth in the key on the west side of the room, then stand in the gap west of the key and cast Depulso three times on the key so that the platform you’re standing on goes all the way to the top. Step off on the north side, rotate the key three times again, then quickly cast Lumo to get the moth up here and take it across the stone platform to the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move the moth on the northeast side of the room to the moth pedestal on the southwest side of the room. Now go back to the door and rotate the key to make the southwest pedestal rise, which will allow you to move the moth from the pedestal to the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third moth is in an alcove next to the door. And that’s the last moth puzzle.