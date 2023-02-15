All Moth mirror locations in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are endeavoring to discover every Field Guide Page in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to find all twenty Moth Mirrors in the academy and Hogsmeade. For those unfamiliar, the Moth Mirror is a type of exploration puzzle introduced to students during the side quest, “Like a Moth to a Flame.” During this quest, you will encounter Lenora, a fellow pupil attempting to unravel a mysterious “empty painting frame” she found in Central Hall. This quest only takes a minute or two to complete, but it will teach you the basics of how these puzzles are to be solved using your Lumos Spell.

Related: All Unicorn locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Finding & solving Moth Mirror in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve a Moth Mirror puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy, you must cast Lumos to reveal the location of the mirror’s missing mechanical Moth. Using the illustration that emerges in the mirror’s frame, you need to then discover the depicted site and use Lumos again to attract the Moth to your Wand. The final step is backtracking by returning to the mirror and completing the puzzle for a Field Guide Page reward. The following sections below will provide every Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy that you can find.

Central Hall Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

As noted above, the first Moth Mirror you will encounter during your adventure as a Hogwarts student is the one given to you by Lenora during “Like a Moth to a Flame.” She can be found in Central Hall, and the corresponding Moth is located left of the stairway to the south.

Clock Tower Courtyard Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accessible via the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, the second Moth Mirror can be found in the chamber where you Wand-duel with other students. Using the Alohomora Spell, open the locked storage room to discover the mirror. Next, investigate the walkway on the right side of the courtyard to find the Moth.

Faculty Tower Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Moth Mirror is in the hidden room of the Faculty Tower, where you need to cast the Depulso Spell to activate a mechanism that opens a secret entrance built into a large canvas. The Moth for this mirror can be found inside the Witches’ restroom down the hall to the right of this hidden room.

Great Hall Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy can be accessed by the Floo Flame in the Great Hall. The first is in the chamber directly before the Great Hall, and its Moth can be found on the curving wall behind the Hall’s lectern.

Slytherin Dungeon Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth Moth Mirror is in the Slytherin Dungeon, which can be accessed by going down the spiraling stairwell in the Entrance Hall, north of the Great Hall. The mirror sits in front of the Wizards’ restroom, and the Moth is located down the corridor to the left of the desk with a vase you will have encountered when entering from the spiraling staircase.

Related: How to catch a Thestral in Hogwarts Legacy

Viaduct Courtyard Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find another Moth Mirror in the Viaduct Courtyard on the stairs leading to the area’s upper level. Its corresponding Moth can be found by a horse-dragon statue at the end of the pathway on the right of the upper courtyard.

Ravenclaw Tower Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seventh Moth Mirror is at the bottom of Ravenclaw Tower‘s spiraling staircase, and its Moth is located on the wall with picture frames near the area’s Floo Flame.

Grand Staircase Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, fast travel to the Trophy Room Floo Flame and unlock the gate at the end of the hallway. Follow the linear pathway through the winding corridors and stairwells to find the eighth Moth Mirror in Hogwarts Legacy near a burning brazier. Its Moth is located on the wooden pentagram arch at the end of the winding corridor you went through to reach the mirror.

Pungent Passage Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Transfiguration Courtyard Floo Flame, enter the West Tower through the Pungent Passage to discover the ninth Moth Mirror. The Moth for this puzzle can be found on the Centaur mural in the room past the Pungent Passage.

Defense Against the Dark Arts Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find the tenth mirror on a wall near the Defense Against the Dark Arts Floo Flame. Its Moth can be discovered on a pillar near the sabertooth skeleton on the floor above the fast-travel point.

Astronomy Tower Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next is the Astronomy Tower, where you will find the eleventh Moth Mirror in Hogwarts Legacy near the fireplace on the way up to the observatory. To find the Moth, continue up to the observatory and investigate the blackboard to the right of the spire’s entrance.

Hogwarts North Exit Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The twelfth Moth Mirror in Hogwarts Legacy can be found in a dank storage room near the Hogwarts North Exit Floo Flame. From the fast-travel point, go into the room near the southwestern walls and unlock the door inside using Alohomora. After casting Lumos, head outside and follow the wall on the east toward the nearest tower. Investigate the right side of the tower to find the Moth on the blocked stone entryway.

North Hall Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the thirteenth Moth Mirror atop the staircase outside the History of Magic classroom, accessible via the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. To find its Moth, go through the History of Magic classroom and unlock its rear entryway to access the North Hall, where you will find a sizeable sphinx. Look to the right of the sphinx to encounter the mirror’s Moth on a large vase.

Long Gallery Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next Moth Mirror is in the Long Gallery, an extended corridor down the winding staircase next to the Potions Classroom. You will need to use Alohomora to enter the Long Gallery, after which you will find the mirror around the midpoint of the linear hallway. The corresponding Moth can be discovered atop the glass case of a Troll at the end of the gallery.

Library Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, fast travel to the Library and go up the winding staircase beside the Floo Flame. Go to the end of the pathway on the right to find the fifteenth Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy. The Moth for this mirror sits on the lectern near the large portrait of a past librarian.

Related: The best broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Ashwinder Hideout Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last five Moth Mirrors can be found in Hogsmeade, with the first located in the Ashwinder Hideout near the Hog’s Head. You can find the mirror’s location near an Eye Chest behind the buildings. For the Moth, search atop the boxes and barrels on the northern side of the small dock near the Hog’s Head.

Spire Alley Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame, you can find the Spire Alley Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy. The Moth for this mirror sits atop a stack of crates near the road to the east, past the buildings of the village.

The Water Mill Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The eighteen Moth Mirror in Hogwarts Legacy is inside The Water Mill of Hogsmeade, an unmarked building north of Hogsmeade Square. You can find this mirror’s Moth atop a lamppost near the house down the road from the mill.

Dogweed And Deathcap Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the second-last Moth Mirror in Hogsmeade inside the Dogweed And Deathcap, lying on the ground to the right of Beatrice’s counter. Check the smoking chimney behind the store to find the mirror’s Moth.

Abandoned Shop Moth Mirror location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Moth Mirror in Hogwarts Legacy is at The Old Fool’s Abandoned Shop near River’s Edge in Hogsmeade. You can encounter the corresponding Moth on some crates behind the deserted store.