All Mountains of Power Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Mountains of Power event has arrived in Pokémon Go, allowing you to capture several Pokémon that typically appear in the mountains. Throughout the event, you’ll find several Ground, Rock, and Steel-types, and Slugma’s shiny version becomes available for the rest of the game. A handful of Pokémon encounters you earn as rewards for completing exclusive research tasks during this event. These are all the Mountains of Power Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn in Pokémon Go.

The Mountains of Power event will be available from January 7 to 13, ending at 8 PM in your local time zone. All of the Field Research tasks for the event can be acquired through Poké Stops. But when you spin these dials, there’s a random chance of which one you’ll receive. So it’s not guaranteed you’ll receive them as a task.

These are all of the Mountains of Power Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn.

Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy – Mawile encounter

Hatch an egg – Alolan Geodude encounter

Walk 1 km – Slugma encounter

Of the options, the Walk 1 km and Hatch an egg are likely the best because they offer the best rewards, the Alolan Geodude and Slugma. Typically, Alolan Geodude only appears as a raid encounter, so not having to use a Raid Pass to catch one is a welcome sight. This event is the first time Slugma’s shiny version is available, so the more Slugma encounters you can acquire, the higher chances you have of catching a shiny version.