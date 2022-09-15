All multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

When you think of the Call of Duty franchise, the first thing that will usually come to your mind is the uber-popular multiplayer side of the game. While millions enjoy the campaigns and Zombies, core multiplayer is where the game truly shines for most. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, that legacy continues with a new round of maps, guns, and ways to play. Here are all of the current game modes you will find in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes

Free for All

A classic deathmatch experience where there are no teams. Whoever gets 25 kills first wins.

Gunfight

While Gunfight will not be in Modern Warfare 2 at launch, it has been confirmed to be returning with an update in the future. This mode pits two teams of two against each other in a small arena with one life. If both sides are still in the fight after a short time, a flag objective spawns for each side to fight over.

Hardpoint

A point spawns at random points on the map that both teams will fight over. When one takes control, they gain points as long as they stay in the zone without enemies entering. The point routinely moves around the map.

Invasion

Invasion is a large 20 vs 20 mode that will be a more laidback experience that includes AI combatants. We do not have the full details on this yet, but will update when available.

Knockout

Knockout is similar to a bigger version of Gunfight. Instead of two teams of two, this mode is 6v6. Every player has one life per round and will fight to secure a package. Teammates can revive each other when they go down.

Prisoner Rescue

Prisoner Rescue is essentially the Hostage mode from Rainbow Six: Siege. The attacking team will try to eliminate enemies while getting ahold of the NPC hostages and escorting them to safety.

Search and Destroy

Search and Destroy has been a Call of Duty staple for years. The attacking team tries to plant a bomb on an objective while the defending team prevents or defuses it. Everyone has one life per round.

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is as standard of a multiplayer experience as you can get. Two teams of six fight it out until time expires or the kill count is reached by a team.

Third-person Tactical

These playlists have traditional Call of Duty game modes played from a third-person perspective.