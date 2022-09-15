How does the Gunsmith mode work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

The Gunsmith has played a huge part in the Call of Duty series, allowing you to add several attachments to your weapons to upgrade their overall performance. Modern Warfare 2 will continue to sport this customization menu but there are some big changes this time around. For instance, you can earn attachments for more than one weapon at a time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gunsmith 2.0 system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What does the Gunsmith do in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Infinity Ward

Similar to its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 allows players to put up to five different attachments on a weapon. However, thanks to the Gunsmith’s new Receiver slot, you will not need to unlock these attachments for every single gun. As players level up one weapon, they will earn a Receiver which ultimately lets you unlock another gun in a particular branch of weapons. Better yet, these branches of weapons, or Weapon Platforms, can also share the same attachments.

In a sneak peak trailer of the feature, it is revealed these Weapon Platforms do include guns from different categories. Thus, it is possible to level up an assault rifle, earn its attachments, and then apply them to an SMG or rifle that is in its same Weapon Platform. As shown above, the Gunsmith features a Progression tab that displays which weapons are in a particular Weapon Platform and which you will unlock next.

Aside from this massive change, here is every attachment category included in Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith:

Muzzle

Barrel

Underbarrel

Laser

Optic

Ammunition

Stock

Receiver

Rear Grip

Of course, the Gunsmith also spans to Blueprints, including the Vault Edition’s FJX Cinder. This ability not only allows you to change the attachments of a given blueprint, but the attachments on it can be added to other weapons. Players can experience everything the Gunsmith holds during its open beta and, of course, when Modern Warfare 2 releases on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC this October.