The Mythic Blade event in Pokémon Go debuts two Pokémon, Keldeo and Crabrawler. For those who purchase the Special Research ticket, Keldeo will be available for you, but if you don’t plan to buy that right now, Crabrawler will appear in the wild throughout the event. During the event, there are a handful of Field Research tasks you can acquire from PokéStops and Gyms that you pass in your local area, giving you themed rewards for the event. Here’s what you need to know about all Mythic Blade Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event

There are only a handful of special event Field Research tasks for this event. These Field Research tasks also make it easier to encounter some of the Pokémon featured in the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, where you’re going to need to capture a handful of Pokémon before the end of the event to earn a Fast Move and Charged Attack TM that you could use on your Pokémon. This part of the event is free to everyone.

These are the various Mythic Blade Field Research tasks and their respective rewards you can find while working through this event. You’ll know you’ve acquired an event-based one because it will have a distinct gold aura that says “Event” around them.

Catching seven Fighting-type Pokémon – Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop encounter

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon – Galarian Farfetch’d

Power up a Pokémon 15 times – Galarian Farfetch’d

Unfortunately, there are only a handful of these tasks compared to other events. You will primarily want to grab these for the Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon or the Power up Pokémon 15 Times rewards, giving you a Galarian Farfetch’d encounters.