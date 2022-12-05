The Mythic Blade event has come to Pokémon Go, and with it, a Collection Challenge that all players can complete. The Collection Challenge will have you catching several Fighting-type Pokémon featured during the event, and you’ll need to evolve a few if you want to walk away with the rewards. When you complete this challenge, you’ll receive a Fast Move and Charged Attack TM you can use on any Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon in the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

There are 11 Pokémon you’ll catch and add to your collection before the end of the event. It starts on December 6 and goes until 11, giving you close to five days to find them all in the wild. Many of them will have increased chances to appear in the wild during the event, and we’d recommend you add incense to your character or place a lure down at a PokéStop you frequently use to find them throughout your local area.

These are all the Pokémon you need to find for the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge.

Catch a Crabrawler

Catch a Galarian Farfetch’d

Catch a Hitmonchan

Catch a Hitmonlee

Catch a Hitmontop

Catch a Machop

Catch a Makuhita

Catch a Meditite

Evolve a Machop into a Machoke

Evolve a Makuhita into Hariyama

Evolve a Meditite into Medicham

Of these Pokémon, Crabrawler, and Galarian Farfetch’d are likely to be the most difficult ones to find. Crabrawler is a rare spawn during the Mythic Blade event, and Galarian Farfetch’d is likely only going to be a reward for completing a Field Research task, which means you need to find the correct one to locate it and catch it. You’ll want to stick close to PokéStops and Gyms to spin the dials, looking for the correct Event Field Research and completing it to earn Galarian Farfetch’d as a reward.