All Mythic skins in Overwatch 2

Skins have always been, and likely always will be, the most exciting cosmetic reward in Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment has a large roster of really good Legendary skins from the first game but is taking it a step further with the addition of a new tier in the sequel. Mythic skins have a large variety of customization to them and are a step above the previously top-tier Legendaries you would see in events originally. Here are all of the Mythic skins you can find in Overwatch 2.

Related: What are Mythic skins in Overwatch 2?

Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

Note: as of this writing, only one Mythic skin is available in Overwatch 2 through the first battle pass. More will be on the way with future battle passes and potentially store drops. We will update this article when needed.

Cyber Demon Genji

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 is Cyber Demon Genji. The customizable parts on your favorite (or least favorite if you have had an enemy terrorize you) cyborg ninja are the mask, tattoos, color, and sword on his back. You can shift between a red, purple, and green theme with various demonic Japanese masks hiding a frightening skull.

As stated above, the Cyber Demon Genji is the first and only Mythic skin available in Overwatch 2 at the game’s launch. To unlock it, you will need to purchase the season one battle pass and complete it before it ends after nine weeks. With such a wide roster of heroes and continuous content coming in the future, we hope that multiple skins will be made available more frequently so everyone can deck out their favorite main with these unique cosmetics. We recommend watching the in-game shop and announcements for seasonal events like the upcoming Junkenstein’s Revenge: The Wrath of the Bride coming at the end of October.