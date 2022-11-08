All new achievements in the Halo Infinite Winter Update

Some new achievements to shoot for with a friend.

Image via 343 Industries

After a rocky first year that squandered a bit of early goodwill with slow multiplayer progression and a lack of some major features like Forge and campaign co-op, Halo Infinite is taking a few steps in the right direction. The new Winter Update comes with quite a few new additions, like new maps, a battle pass, and network co-op (couch co-op, unfortunately, was canceled.) The patch also comes with a batch of 24 new campaign achievements, many of which focus on the newly added co-op functionality.

Related: Is the Battle Pass in Halo Infinite Winter Update free? Answered

All Halo Infinite Winter Update achievements

AchievementRequirementsGamerscore
Mix Things UpGet at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship.20G
Stick AroundDefeat Tremonius with the Skewer.20G
Rapid Unscheduled DisassemblyDestroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius.20G
Out with a BangKill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade.20G
Workplace Safety ViolationKill an enemy with the Banished mining laser.20G
Conservation of MomentumComplete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes.20G
It Really Does Beat EverythingEliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank.20G
Vintage FisticuffsIn the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows.20G
Spire StalkerKill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire.20G
Turnabout is Fair PlayKill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository.20G
More Than He Bargained ForDefeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields.20G
What’s Rightfully OursIn co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty.10G
Wardens of ZetaIn co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty.10G
First RespondersIn co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty.10G
Hunting PartyIn co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty.20G
Air RaidIn co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles.10G
Cow CatcherIn co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player.10G
Gruesome TwosomeIn co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player.10G
Keep It SteadyKill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress.10G
Rolling ThunderKill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress.10G
InseparableIn co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other.20G
You, Me, Same PageIn co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other.20G
Controlled DemolitionIn co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash.20G
Wolves at the DoorsIn co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate.20G

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved