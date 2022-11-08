All new achievements in the Halo Infinite Winter Update
Some new achievements to shoot for with a friend.
After a rocky first year that squandered a bit of early goodwill with slow multiplayer progression and a lack of some major features like Forge and campaign co-op, Halo Infinite is taking a few steps in the right direction. The new Winter Update comes with quite a few new additions, like new maps, a battle pass, and network co-op (couch co-op, unfortunately, was canceled.) The patch also comes with a batch of 24 new campaign achievements, many of which focus on the newly added co-op functionality.
All Halo Infinite Winter Update achievements
|Achievement
|Requirements
|Gamerscore
|Mix Things Up
|Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship.
|20G
|Stick Around
|Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer.
|20G
|Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly
|Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius.
|20G
|Out with a Bang
|Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade.
|20G
|Workplace Safety Violation
|Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser.
|20G
|Conservation of Momentum
|Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes.
|20G
|It Really Does Beat Everything
|Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank.
|20G
|Vintage Fisticuffs
|In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows.
|20G
|Spire Stalker
|Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire.
|20G
|Turnabout is Fair Play
|Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository.
|20G
|More Than He Bargained For
|Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields.
|20G
|What’s Rightfully Ours
|In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty.
|10G
|Wardens of Zeta
|In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty.
|10G
|First Responders
|In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty.
|10G
|Hunting Party
|In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty.
|20G
|Air Raid
|In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles.
|10G
|Cow Catcher
|In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player.
|10G
|Gruesome Twosome
|In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player.
|10G
|Keep It Steady
|Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress.
|10G
|Rolling Thunder
|Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard the vehicle share progress.
|10G
|Inseparable
|In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other.
|20G
|You, Me, Same Page
|In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other.
|20G
|Controlled Demolition
|In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash.
|20G
|Wolves at the Doors
|In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate.
|20G