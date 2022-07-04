The 10 best armor sets to use in The Witcher 3

Like good wine, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that somehow keeps getting better with time. Even though it’s pushing on in years, it still looks and feels simply amazing to play. There is something cozy about going back to the Continent and looking for Ciri all over again (right after a game of Gwent, or five). Throughout the game, Geralt faces many difficult opponents and bosses, and a good set of armor can certainly be the difference between victory and loading a quick-save.

Some of the best sets of armor in the Witcher 3 are the crafted sets from the various witcher schools. You have to go on several scavenger hunts to collect the diagrams, and then spend money and rare resources to craft them. There are six such sets in total, with two of them requiring the two DLCs that had been released for the game. When we mention those sets in our list, we’re taking into account their best, yet still obtainable versions — namely, the Mastercrafted variants. The Grandmaster and Legendary versions are different beasts in their own right, and as such have their own special mention. So, with that out of the way, let’s take a look at our list of ten best armor sets orens can buy.

10. Undvik Armor

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Undvik Armor is part of the overall Skellige armor set that was released as free DLC. This full set of heavy armor comes together with matching gear for Roach (saddle, saddlebags, blinders). It can be obtained by visiting the armorer NPC within the Kaer Trolde citadel. Clearly inspired by the Undvik style, this armor not only has a distinct and detailed look, but it also provides a very nice chunk of defensive stats for the early to mid game. However, it lacks any offensive capabilities, which become as important as the game goes on.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+55% Resistance to piercing damage

+55% Resistance to bludgeoning damage

+60% Resistance to slashing damage

+15% Resistance to damage from monsters

+15% Resistance to elemental damage

9. Viper School Gear

Appearance-wise, this armor is very reminiscent of the armor Geralt starts with, the Kaer Morhen armor/Warrior’s Leather Jacket. The main difference is that the Viper set looks darker and has a snakeskin pattern over certain leather parts. While the main game only features the two swords from this school, the full armor set was added in the Hearts of Stone DLC, during which you can collect the crafting diagrams. The stats from this medium armor set are decent, but it’s somewhat underwhelming that there is no set bonus, and the set suffers from not having more upgrades before Legendary.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+50% Resistance to piercing damage

+50% Resistance to slashing damage

+100% Resistance to poisoning

+60% Resistance to damage from monsters

+60% Resistance to elemental damage

8. Hen Gaidth Armor

This crimson armor set from the Blood and Wine DLC can be rendered unobtainable, depending on the storyline you pick. Without revealing too much and with as few spoilers as possible, to get this set you have to seek out the Unseen Elder rather than Syanna. Therefore, the ease of missing out on this armor is the reason to remove some of its points. Along with the full armor set, it also has a related steel sword and a mask. The blood-red design of this armor has likely been influenced by the Dracula armor from the 1992 movie of the same name. Stat-wise, this set’s armor stat scales with level, making it a viable New Game+ option.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+68% Resistance to piercing damage

+52% Resistance to bludgeoning damage

+59% Resistance to slashing damage

+63% Resistance to damage from monsters

+50% Resistance to burning

Set bonus for wearing pieces of the set (maximum of six, including armor, sword, and mask):

Killing opponents restores Vitality. The amount of Vitality restored equals 1% of maximum Vitality for each element of the set worn.

7. Griffin School Gear

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Griffin School s renowned for being the most in tune with the Witcher Signs. As such, their unique armor set reflects this by providing boosts to Sign builds and increased elemental resistances. Unfortunately, in practice, pure Sign builds are not that strong, especially on higher difficulties, making this armor a decent stop-gap during mid game at best. The design of the armor set is somewhat uninspired as well, and to add insult to injury, it doesn’t really take dyeing as well as others.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+50% Sign intensity

+30% Resistance to piercing damage

+33% Resistance to bludgeoning damage

+40% Resistance to slashing damage

+35% Resistance to damage from monsters

+40% Resistance to elemental damage

Set bonuses for wearing pieces of the set:

Bonuses for 3 pieces: After using Stamina to cast a Sign in its standard mode, the next Sign cast within 3 seconds will be cast in standard mode without using Stamina.

After using Stamina to cast a Sign in its standard mode, the next Sign cast within 3 seconds will be cast in standard mode without using Stamina. Bonuses for 6 pieces: The size of Yrden traps is increased by 40%. While you are within a Yrden trap stamina regeneration is increased by 5/s and sign intensity by 100%, and damage is reduced by 20%.

6. Tesham Mutna Armor

Screenshot by Gamepur

This armor is the full-black counterpart to the Hen Gaidth set. Also exclusive to the Blood and Wine DLC, this heavy armor has the same parts and slightly lower stats than the red one. However, it looks way cooler with the glossy all-black finish, and it’s not unobtainable — just somewhat difficult to get, depending on how ready you are to completely scour the secret vampire lairs in Toussaint.

The total attributes of the set armor are:

+50% Resistance to piercing damage

+40% Resistance to bludgeoning damage

+50% Resistance to slashing damage

+40% Resistance to damage from monsters

+50% Resistance to burning

Set bonus for wearing pieces of the set (maximum of six, including armor, sword, and mask):

Killing opponents restores Vitality. The amount of Vitality restored equals 1% of maximum Vitality for each element of the set worn.

5. Manticore School Gear

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Manticore set is a fairly functional medium armor set that’s perfectly described as a “jack of all trades, master of none”. Requiring the Blood and Wine DLC to unlock, it doesn’t offer any specific specializations, while being just a good all-around general set to wear. In terms of its looks and design, it’s an interesting note that Geralt mentions how he “once wore armor from the Manticore school.” This is likely a reference to the first Witcher game, in which Geralt’s default armor design closely resembles the Witcher 3 Manticore School set. Similarly to the Viper School set, this set suffers from not having any upgrades before legendary.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+ 30 maximum toxicity

+29% resistance to piercing damage

+45% resistance to slashing damage

+48% resistance to damage from monsters

+45% resistance to elemental damage

+50% critical hit damage bonus

+10% critical hit chance

Set bonuses for wearing pieces of the set:

Bonus for 3 pieces: Critical hit chance and critical hit damage also apply to bombs.

Critical hit chance and critical hit damage also apply to bombs. Bonus for 6 pieces: The maximum number of charges for each alchemy item is increased by 1.

4. Wolf School Gear

Screenshot by Gamepur

The set from Geralt’s own school, the School of the Wolf, is rightly very reminiscent in terms of the design of the armor that Eskel wears. It features layered studded and riveted leather jackets accented with chainmail details. This medium armor is also excellent to dye, offering a wide range of possible looks. While strong in terms of raw stats, the Wolf set bonuses put Geralt in a very specific build style that isn’t the most intuitive for most players, which takes some of the points away from an otherwise great set.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+20% adrenaline point gain

+20% attack power

+20% sign intensity

+25% resistance to piercing damage

+20% resistance to bludgeoning damage

+40% resistance to slashing damage

+50% resistance to damage from monsters

+40% resistance to elemental damage

Set bonuses for wearing pieces of the set:

Bonus for 3 pieces: Up to three different oils can be applied to a sword at a time.

Up to three different oils can be applied to a sword at a time. Bonus for 6 pieces: Bombs are thrown without any delay.

3. Ursine School Gear

Screenshot by Gamepur

Matching its namesake animal, the School of the Bear armor set is heavy, ponderous, and tough. Its design mixes elements of plate armor, chainmail, and quilted and leather details to produce the best purely defensive set in the game. For this reason, it is one of the best sets to start the New Game+ with and face the challenges of that mode. The extra protection of this armor set’s stats combined with the pure utility of its interaction with the Quen Sign, gives you plenty of wiggle room when facing enemies.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+50% adrenaline point gain

+40% resistance to piercing damage

+45% resistance to bludgeoning damage

+55% resistance to slashing damage

+70% resistance to damage from monsters

+25% resistance to elemental damage

Set bonuses for wearing pieces of the set:

Bonus for 3 pieces: When a Quen shield shatters, there is a chance a new one will be cast at no Stamina cost. The bonus increases by 5% for each piece of the set.

When a Quen shield shatters, there is a chance a new one will be cast at no Stamina cost. The bonus increases by 5% for each piece of the set. Bonus for 6 pieces: Damage dealt by Abilities involving the Quen Sign is increased by 200%.

2. Feline School Gear

First introduced by the witcher Gaetan during the ‘Where the Cat and Wolf play…’ questline, this light armor set looks sleek and stealthy. However, what really makes this armor set really shine are the stats and bonuses that it confers, as well as them pairing up with its ‘light armor’ type to make Geralt fast, agile, and very deadly. This is the armor set of choice for Crit builds that can mince through the opposition, and why those are the builds of choice for the aggressive New Game+ playthroughs.

The total attributes of the armor set are:

+50% Attack Power

+22% Resistance to piercing damage

+30% Resistance to slashing damage

+30% Resistance to damage from monsters

+70% Resistance to elemental damage

Set bonuses for wearing pieces of the set:

Bonus for 3 pieces: Strong Attack increase Fast Attack damage for 5 seconds by 10% for each piece of the set.

Strong Attack increase Fast Attack damage for 5 seconds by 10% for each piece of the set. Bonus for 6 pieces: Rear attacks deal 50% more damage, and also stun the opponent at the cost of 1 Adrenaline Point(s).

1. Grandmaster Witcher Gear Sets

Perhaps a bit of a cheat, but the best armor that you can have in the Witcher 3 is any of the four Witcher School armors that you can craft in its Grandmaster version (Wolf, Griffin, Bear, Cat; which also requires the Blood and Wine DLC). For New Game+, there is even a Legendary version of all six school sets, providing Geralt with massive bonuses. To explain the choice, it is essential to note that it is a bit of a grind to get the full diagrams for even one of these sets, as well as being a massive coin and resource sink to craft. Therefore, by the time you are able to obtain and craft one of these sets, you would already have decided on your build and would know exactly which one complements it the best. Or, for the fun of it, you could go with the one you think has the coolest look — though that’s nowhere near as optimal.