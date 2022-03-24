Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection Event to debut with new Control map and cosmetics on March 29

After a little more than a month into Season 12, Apex Legends has already introduced its second major event. Known as the Warriors Collection Event, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed it will last for more than two weeks and offers limited-time cosmetics, two new maps, and the return of one beloved limited-time game mode.

Debuting on March 29, the Warriors Collection Event will resurrect the domination-style Control LTM. However, it will re-launch with The Caustic Treatment, a new Control-exclusive location set inside Kings Canyon. The event is also confirmed to gift Arena players with a new location named Drop-Off that takes place atop of a Hammond skyscraper at night. Though, this isn’t the first time fans have heard of Drop-Off, as it was a part of one massive leak earlier in the week that detailed possible unreleased Legends, weapons, and maps.

The event is also said to deliver a set of more than 24 limited-time cosmetics, including Legendary skins for characters Ash, Octane, Horizon, and Lifeline — all of which feature colorful steel body armor. Additionally, Warriors Collection will be tied to a Rewards Tracker which allows players to unlock free items — such as packs and weapon skins — just by playing during the event.

The Warriors Collection Event will go from March 29 to April 12 and will be accessible to all supported platforms.