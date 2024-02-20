All New Items & Gameplay for the Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack

Recommended Videos

Witchy fans of The Sims 4 got a pleasant surprise with the announcement of the new Crystal Creations stuff pack, which features some mystical items. Among other new features, simmers will be able to craft jewelry from gemstones and imbue them with magical properties.

Given the sparkly and glam hints from the team at The Sims 4, the jewelry theme isn’t a total surprise for this latest Stuff Pack. However, that doesn’t mean we’re not excited to see more uses for collectible gems in the game, and we’ll never say no to more options when it comes to wallpaper. Here’s what we know so far about what we’ll get from the new Crystal Creations Stuff Pack for the Sims 4.

When Does the Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack Come Out?

The Crystal Creations Stuff Pack will be available on February 29, 2024, according to today’s announcement from The Sims. The news didn’t include the exact release time, but it will likely be sometime around 1 PM ET, if past releases are any indication.

The official price has yet to be revealed, but the pack will most likely share the price tag for all previous Stuff Packs at $9.99 USD.

New Gameplay Features in the Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack

Image via EA Games

While we don’t have all the details just yet, the new gameplay trailer and subsequent press release from EA have given us plenty to go on when it comes to new gameplay features added with the latest Sims 4 Stuff Pack.

The Crystal Creations Stuff Pack will add jewelry making as a hobby/side hustle for your Sims in The Sims 4. This jewelry creation future will make use of existing collectible gemstones and metals from the base game and various DLC. The jewelry they craft can be gifted, worn, or sold.

Crystal Creations will also include a new Gemology Skill for Sims to develop by working with gemstones or reading all about it. As your Sim gets better at Gemology, they will craft higher quality jewelry.

The pack will also add the ability to magically charge your crystals alongside the moon phases, creating jewelry items with different in-game effects. If you watch closely in the reveal video, you can see a few of these effects, such as the ability to summon the Grim Reaper at will, gain creative skills more quickly, or find crystals out in the world more easily.

New Items in the Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack

Image via EA Games

In addition to the new ability to create and enchant crystal jewelry, Simmers can expect a ton of new additions to Create a Sim and Build Mode with the release of the Crystal Creations Stuff Pack. The full details aren’t available just yet, but here’s what we know so far.

The DLC will add three new crystals to the game: amber, jade, and moonstone, giving us a total of 27 different ones to discover. We will also be able to grow our own crystal trees to harvest more gems for our creations.

Of course, we’ll need a Gemology Table to craft all that jewelry, so that will be added to Build Mode. We are also going to get a Crystal Charging Grid to charge up our crystals and fill them with magical effects.

We are also going to get some new witchy wallpaper and rugs as seen in the trailer, with a nice astrology theme. We’ll also get some luxurious new mirrors embedded with crystals and some other on-theme additions to Build Mode.

As for Create-a-Sim, we know for sure that we’ll see some new jewelry developed in collaboration with Sims community creator Arethabee. There will also be some new hairstyles and clothing items to fit in with the mysterious and mystical vibes, including button-down vests and floral tops. We got close-ups of some crystal-studded boots and other details in the trailer.

As a witchy Simmer myself, I can’t wait to see all the items that will be included in this new Stuff Pack. EA will host a Gameplay Developer Walkthrough for The Sims 4 Crystal Creations Stuff Pack on February 28, 2024 which should include a closer look at what’s to come.