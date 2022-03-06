All new items in Risk of Rain 2’s Survivors of the Void update

Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person survival roguelike shooter from Hopoo Games that sends players to various environments to fight increasingly difficult enemies in the hopes of surviving to the end. By the time they reach their final goal, they will have collected a high number of items that enhance their offensive, defensive, or mobility skills.

Survivors of the Void is the new DLC for the game that adds 40 new items. If you’re interested in finding out what they are and what they do before you head back into the fight, we’ve got the full list right here.

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void new items

Mocha: Slightly increase attack speed and movement speed

Slightly increase attack speed and movement speed Power Elixir: Receive and instant heal at low health. Consumed on use

Receive and instant heal at low health. Consumed on use Delicate Watch: Increases damage by 20%. Taking damage to below 25% breaks this item

Increases damage by 20%. Taking damage to below 25% breaks this item Oddly-shaped Opal: Reduces damage for the first time you are hit

Reduces damage for the first time you are hit Roll of Pennies: Gain 3 gold by taking damage from an enemy

Gain 3 gold by taking damage from an enemy Shipping Request Form: Get a delivery each stage that contains powerful items

Get a delivery each stage that contains powerful items Hunter’s Harpoon: Killing an enemy gives you a burst of movement speed

Killing an enemy gives you a burst of movement speed Regenerating Scrap: Lets you 3D print an uncommon item once per stage without consuming another item

Lets you 3D print an uncommon item once per stage without consuming another item Shuriken: Activating your Primary skill also throws a shuriken

Activating your Primary skill also throws a shuriken Ignition Tank: Your ignite effects deal 2x more damage and last 2x as long

Your ignite effects deal 2x more damage and last 2x as long Laser Scope: Critical Strikes deal an additional 100% damage

Critical Strikes deal an additional 100% damage Spare Drone Parts: Drones fire faster, have less cooldowns, shoot missiles, and gain a bonus chaingun

Drones fire faster, have less cooldowns, shoot missiles, and gain a bonus chaingun Ben’s Raincoat: Become immune too all debuffs. Increase maximum health by 100

Become immune too all debuffs. Increase maximum health by 100 Pocket ICBM: All missile items deal more damage and fire an additional two missiles

All missile items deal more damage and fire an additional two missiles Symbiotic Scorpion: Permanently reduce armor on hit

Permanently reduce armor on hit Bottled Chaos: Activating your Equipment triggers an additional, random effect.

Activating your Equipment triggers an additional, random effect. Defense Nucleus: Summon an Alpha Construct on killing an elite

Summon an Alpha Construct on killing an elite Stone Flux Pauldron: Double your health but halve your movement speed

Double your health but halve your movement speed Light Flux Pauldron: Halve your cooldowns but halve your attack speed

Halve your cooldowns but halve your attack speed Eulogy Zero: Items and equipment have a small chance to transform into a Lunar item instead

Items and equipment have a small chance to transform into a Lunar item instead Egocentrism: Gain multiple orbiting bombs. Every minute, assimilate another item into Egocentrism

Gain multiple orbiting bombs. Every minute, assimilate another item into Egocentrism Executive Card: Gain 10% cash back on all purchases. Multishops remain open

Gain 10% cash back on all purchases. Multishops remain open Goobo Jr.: Spawns a gummy clone that expires after 30 seconds

Spawns a gummy clone that expires after 30 seconds Molotov (6-Pack): Throw 6 flaming molotovs that ignite enemies upon shattering

Throw 6 flaming molotovs that ignite enemies upon shattering Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn: Execute a large monster and claim its trophy. Consumed on use

Void Items

One of the biggest additions to Risk of Rain 2 in the Survivors of the Void DLC is the introduction of Void Items. Picking up these items not only creates a new effect, but they also alter previous items already in the player’s inventory, corrupting them and making them more powerful – usually.