All new items in Risk of Rain 2’s Survivors of the Void update
Enter the Void and get cool loot.
Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person survival roguelike shooter from Hopoo Games that sends players to various environments to fight increasingly difficult enemies in the hopes of surviving to the end. By the time they reach their final goal, they will have collected a high number of items that enhance their offensive, defensive, or mobility skills.
Survivors of the Void is the new DLC for the game that adds 40 new items. If you’re interested in finding out what they are and what they do before you head back into the fight, we’ve got the full list right here.
Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void new items
- Mocha: Slightly increase attack speed and movement speed
- Power Elixir: Receive and instant heal at low health. Consumed on use
- Delicate Watch: Increases damage by 20%. Taking damage to below 25% breaks this item
- Oddly-shaped Opal: Reduces damage for the first time you are hit
- Roll of Pennies: Gain 3 gold by taking damage from an enemy
- Shipping Request Form: Get a delivery each stage that contains powerful items
- Hunter’s Harpoon: Killing an enemy gives you a burst of movement speed
- Regenerating Scrap: Lets you 3D print an uncommon item once per stage without consuming another item
- Shuriken: Activating your Primary skill also throws a shuriken
- Ignition Tank: Your ignite effects deal 2x more damage and last 2x as long
- Laser Scope: Critical Strikes deal an additional 100% damage
- Spare Drone Parts: Drones fire faster, have less cooldowns, shoot missiles, and gain a bonus chaingun
- Ben’s Raincoat: Become immune too all debuffs. Increase maximum health by 100
- Pocket ICBM: All missile items deal more damage and fire an additional two missiles
- Symbiotic Scorpion: Permanently reduce armor on hit
- Bottled Chaos: Activating your Equipment triggers an additional, random effect.
- Defense Nucleus: Summon an Alpha Construct on killing an elite
- Stone Flux Pauldron: Double your health but halve your movement speed
- Light Flux Pauldron: Halve your cooldowns but halve your attack speed
- Eulogy Zero: Items and equipment have a small chance to transform into a Lunar item instead
- Egocentrism: Gain multiple orbiting bombs. Every minute, assimilate another item into Egocentrism
- Executive Card: Gain 10% cash back on all purchases. Multishops remain open
- Goobo Jr.: Spawns a gummy clone that expires after 30 seconds
- Molotov (6-Pack): Throw 6 flaming molotovs that ignite enemies upon shattering
- Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn: Execute a large monster and claim its trophy. Consumed on use
Void Items
One of the biggest additions to Risk of Rain 2 in the Survivors of the Void DLC is the introduction of Void Items. Picking up these items not only creates a new effect, but they also alter previous items already in the player’s inventory, corrupting them and making them more powerful – usually.
- Safer Spaces: Block the next source of damage. This item corrupts Tougher Times
- Needletick: Chance to collapse enemies on hit. This item corrupts Tri-Tip Daggers
- Lost Seer’s Lenses: Gain .5% chance to instantly kill a non-boss enemy. This item corrupts all Lens-Maker’s Glasses
- Weeping Fungus: Heal while sprinting. This item corrupts all Bustling Fungi
- Encrusted Key: Gain access to an Encrusted Cache that contains a void item. This item corrupts all Rusted Keys
- Polyute: Chance to repeatedly strike a single enemy with lightning. This item corrupts all Ukuleles
- Singularity Band: Powerful hits also fire a black hole that draws enemies in. This item corrupts all Kjaro’s and Runald’s bands
- Voidsent Flame: Full health enemies all detonate on hit. This item corrupts all Will-o’-the-wisps
- Plasma Shrimp: While you have a shield, fire missiles on every hit. This item corrupts all AtG Missile Mk. 1s
- Tentabauble: Chace to root enemies on hit. This item corrupts all Chonobaubles
- Benthic Bloom: Upgrades your items at the start of each stage. This item corrupts all 57 Leaf Clovers
- Newly Hatched Zoea: Periodically recruit allies from the Void. This item corrupts all yellow items
- Pluripotent Larva: Return to life after death with brief invulnerability. This item corrupts all Dio’s Best Friends
- Lysate Cell: Adds a charge to your Special skill. This item corrupts all Fuel Cells