A new season of Sea of Thieves naturally means new and exciting goodies to pick up in the Pirate Emporium. Battle may be raging on the Sea of Thieves, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t look good while firing off cannonballs at your mortal enemies. Here’s everything new that’s sailed into the Pirate Emporium this season.

All new Pirate Emporium items in Season 8 of Sea of Thieves

Free Sparkler Emote

If you’re not flush with Ancient Coins, there’s an emote that’ll let your pirate wave a sparkler around that you can pick up for free until December 15. Go grab it while you have a chance.

Festival of Plenty Instruments and Pet Outfits

These previously-available food-themed instruments and outfits for your pets are back for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before December 15 to avoid missing out on them again. The Instruments bundle includes the following:

Banjo of Plenty

Hurdy-Gurdy of Plenty

Concertina of Plenty

Drum of Plenty

The Pet Outfits bundle includes the following:

Capuchin Outfit of Plenty

Marmoset Outfit of Plenty

Barbary Outfit of Plenty

Macaw Outfit of Plenty

Parakeet Outfit of Plenty

Cockatoo Outfit of Plenty

King’s Ransom Ship Bundle

Image via Rare

There’s no better way to show off the eye-watering amount of wealth you’ve accrued through your plundering than with this palatial bundle of ship cosmetics. From the gold plating to the imperial purple, you’ll be sending a message to your opponents that you’re not to be trifled with — or that if they do, then the risk might be worth it. The Essential Bundle includes the following:

King’s Ransom Figurehead

King’s Ransom Flag

King’s Ransom Hull

King’s Ransom Sails

The full bundle adds the following:

King’s Ransom Wheel

King’s Ransom Capstan

King’s Ransom Cannons

King’s Ransom Cannon Flare

Not included in either bundle are the King’s Ransom Collector’s Sails and King’s Ransom Collector’s Figurehead, in case you want to splash a little more cash.

King’s Ransom Crown

Image via Rare

It’s not just your ship that can get a jewel-studded makeover. Put your money where your mouth is and slap a bonafide crown on your head to show the rest of your crew who the real king of the castle is. Before they throw you in the brig for ideas above your station, of course.

Night Wulf Costume and Weapons

Image via Rare

Those who picked up the Night Wulf Ship Set can now get a similarly-themed costume and weapon set to match. The costume, loosely themed on the eponymous Wulf from Sabre Wulf, one of Rare’s very early games, plants a savage-looking lupine headdress on your pirate, while the weapon set includes the following:

Night Wulf Cutlass

Night Wulf Pistol

Night Wulf Blunderbuss

Night Wulf Eye of Reach

Rare Wares Trinket Bundle

Image via Rare

This bundle of trinkets pulls double duty as a way for Captains to show off something new in their ships and as a tip of the hat to Rare franchises past. If you’ve been a fan of the company’s games, especially during the N64 era, you’ll no doubt recognize the characters now nestled snugly on your shelves. It includes:

Bear & Bird Trinket

Royal Sea Squirrel Trinket

Cutthroat Trinket

Season 8 Plunder Pass

Image via Rare

As always, there’s also the new Plunder Pass that players can choose to pick up. If they choose to spring for the Plunder Pass, players will then be able to attain new costumes and other cosmetic items before they even become available in the Pirate Emporium as they gain Renown and progress through the season. Highlights in the Pass this season include: