All-new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers and prices explained

When Sony announced that PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now would be changing, it also released each tier’s pricing and content structure. This guide explains what each tier includes and how much you’ll have to pay for it when the new structure comes into force in June 2022.

PlayStation Plus Essential

US : $9.99 per month / $24.99 per quarter / $59.99 per year

: $9.99 per month / $24.99 per quarter / $59.99 per year UK : £6.99 per month / £19.99 per quarter / £49.99 per year

: £6.99 per month / £19.99 per quarter / £49.99 per year EU : €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year

: €8.99 per month / €24.99 per quarter / €59.99 per year Japan: ¥850 per month / ¥2,150 per quarter / ¥5,143 per year

This tier seems to be very similar to what PlayStation Plus is already. Subscribers get two free games to download and add to their library each month, access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and cloud saving storage.

PlayStation Plus Extra

US : $14.99 per month / $39.99 per quarter / $99.99 per year

: $14.99 per month / $39.99 per quarter / $99.99 per year UK : £10.99 per month / £31.99 per quarter / £83.99 per year

: £10.99 per month / £31.99 per quarter / £83.99 per year EU : €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year

: €13.99 per month / €39.99 per quarter / €99.99 per year Japan: ¥1,300 per month / ¥3,600 per quarter / ¥8,600 per year

This tier includes everything from the PlayStation Plus Essential tier. It adds a catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can all be downloaded and played as long as your subscription is paid.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

The price for this tier isn’t available at the time of writing, but we do know it will be between the Extra and Premium tiers. It includes everything in the Premium tier apart from the ability to stream any games or access PS3 games at all.

PlayStation Plus Premium

US : $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year

: $17.99 per month / $49.99 per quarter / $119.99 per year UK : £13.49 per month / £39.99 per quarter / £99.99 per year

: £13.49 per month / £39.99 per quarter / £99.99 per year EU : €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year

: €16.99 per month / €49.99 per quarter / €119.99 per year Japan: 1,550 per month / ¥4,300 per quarter / ¥10,250 per year

This tier includes everything from the previous tiers. In addition, it brings access to 340 games across PS3, PS2, and PSP. These games can be streamed, but the PS2 and PSP titles can also be downloaded to your devices. Streaming is available across PS4, PS5, and PC. Those with this tier of subscription will also get access to time-limited trials of new games, allowing you to play before you buy them. We don’t know if these trials will be exclusively for games from first-party studios, but that seems likely.