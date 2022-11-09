All new Season 1 maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is almost here, and with it comes a ton of new content and features for players to get their hands on. Along with new weapons, modes, and the upcoming Warzone 2.0, players will also be getting a few “new” maps added to the game. To make things easier for you, we have all the information you need on these new maps coming to Modern Warfare II, as well as some details on what else will be coming in Season 1.

New and classic maps coming to Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare II won’t be adding any new maps for Season 1 but is instead bringing back some fan favorites that have been “reimagined” for this game, and anyone who has played either of these maps will be familiar with their fast-paced and hectic nature, and for longtime fans of the franchise, this will be a nice dash of nostalgia whilst also providing a new, fresh take on these classic maps.

Shoot House (available at launch)

Image via Call of Duty

Originally from 2019’s Modern Warfare, Shoot House is a training ground for cartel-hired guns that is located in the jungles south of Las Almas, and features a small, three-landed map designed to work for all playstyles and provide a quick and action-packed match.

Shipment (arriving mid-season)

Image via Call of Duty

Shipment was a map from the original Modern Warfare that was released back in 2007 and made its way into multiple subsequent games in the franchise. Now the map is back and has been revamped for Modern Warfare II. The map is now located on a cargo ship in the storm-ridden Atlantic Ocean and features the same ultra-compact design seen in previous versions, meaning players can expect the same chaotic fun from previous iterations here.

Al Mazrah (Warzone 2.0 map)

Image via Call of Duty

In addition to these reimagined maps, the long-awaited Warzone 2.0 will finally be released, and with it comes a brand new map for players. This new map is called Al Mazrah, and features several subsections from multiplayer maps found in Modern Warfare II. These included Al Bagra Fortress, Embassy, Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Taraq, Sariff Bay, and Sa’id, and this newest map looks to be one of the most detailed and vibrant we have seen in Warzone.