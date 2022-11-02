Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play coming in 2023, will include all the features you want

You can download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right now and jump into multiplayer, but if you do, you might notice a particular feature that’s missing in action. Modern Warfare 2 currently has no Ranked Play, and while launching without that option has become the norm for the franchise over these past few years, it’s still a bummer. Fortunately, Ranked Play is set to show up next year.

While we don’t have an exact start date, Treyarch did confirm the news on Twitter. “Ranked Play arrives [in] Modern Warfare 2 in 2023,” the tweet reads. The list of features currently includes competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, a top 250 leaderboard, and competitive rewards. Treyarch also promised “more details to come,” but that sounds like a great start. Being able to play against others at your skill level, see their ratings (the current level cap is Rank 55), and check on top performers via a leaderboard are solid features that hardcore Call of Duty players will surely use a lot. That’s lower-case “hardcore,” by the way — Hardcore multiplayer isn’t in the game at the moment either.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:



Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅



More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

Ushering in Ranked Play for Modern Warfare 2 means winding down similar features in previous Call of Duty games. Treyarch said as much in the same thread: “As Ranked Play moves forward, we’ll begin retiring Black Ops Cold War League Play and Vanguard Ranked Play this month. Players should grab their remaining rewards by November 22nd in both titles.” Those might be going away, but they’ve left quite a mark on Call of Duty. “The success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of Ranked Play,” Treyarch continues. “We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years.”

For now, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as is. If you’re looking to rank up fast, there’s an XP glitch that you can pull off pretty reliably.