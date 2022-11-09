All new Season 1 Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might still be relatively new, but that doesn’t mean new content is far away, especially with Season 1 of the Battle Pass arriving on November 16 alongside the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The first season will bring a bunch of new maps, weapons, and, of course, a new Battle Pass. In addition, three new Operators will be making their way to both games over the course of the season, with another trio kicking off for a limited-time event mid-season. Let’s take a look at them.

New Season 1 Operators

Zeus

Image via Activision

Born Zosar Kalu in the South Niger Delta, Zeus rose through the ranks of the Nigerian Army Special Forces Battalion before his parents and siblings were killed, leaving him orphaned and the last of his name. In the wake of this tragedy, he formed the Thunder Corps counterterrorism group to fight the Al Qatala terrorists responsible for his family’s death. You can unlock Zeus by purchasing the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Klaus

Image via Activision

Klaus Fisker is a member of the Danish Elite Special Forces known for his handy combination of optimism and natural night vision. He became something of a legend among Operators when he rescued a wounded comrade by carrying him (and a mysteriously large quantity of chocolate) 18 miles to safety. You can unlock Klaus in bundles that will be available in the Mid-Season Update.

Gaz

Image via Activision

Making his way over from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Gaz is the right-hand man of Captain John Price and an integral part of Task Force 141. You can unlock Gaz in bundles that will be available in the Mid-Season Update.

Limited-time Modern Warfare FC Operators

Image via Activision

In addition to the three mainline arrivals to the roster of Operators in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, there is also a trio of limited-time Operators coming as part of their own special event. During the upcoming Modern Warfare FC event, which will see a crossover between Call of Duty and professional soccer, you can unlock Neymar Jr. (November 21,) Paul Pogba (November 25,) and Leo Messi (November 29.)