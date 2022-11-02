Hold off on your Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare sequel hopes, claims report

Modern Warfare 2 is still being downloaded by Call of Duty fans the world over, but some people are already thinking about what future games could bring to the table. There’s been talk about an Advanced Warfare sequel coming in 2025, but a conflicting report says that’s not the case.

About a month ago, it was reported that Activision was ditching WWII for another Advanced Warfare game. Vanguard not meeting expectations during the 2021-2022 fiscal year was cited as the reason for the shift, so a near-future setting could be just the shake-up the series needs. Advanced Warfare was the 2014 Call of Duty game, so the reported 2025 date would be a return to those ideas more than a decade later.

Now, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reports that Advanced Warfare 2 is not in development. Henderson’s sources didn’t say what sort of project they were working on, but they did deny an Advanced Warfare follow-up. Furthermore, sources say the series is moving toward an every-other-year release schedule, rather than the annual games we get now. In that case, Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer wouldn’t be releasing a game until 2026, rather than 2025 as previously stated.

There are rumors that Call of Duty will indeed move into the future with at least one of its next entries, but if it does, it will apparently do so without the Advanced Warfare label. Of course, plans can always change too — 2025 and 2026 are both still a few years away. As an example, Call of Duty: Vanguard was once expected to get sequels of its own, though the middling reception and sales threw a wrench into that.

In any case, Modern Warfare 2 is the current hotness for the Call of Duty crowd. If you’re playing the campaign, we have a few achievement guides to help you complete some of the trickier tasks there. If you favor multiplayer, we also have a list of the best Perk loadouts.