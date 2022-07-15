All new skins in the Apex Legends Gaiden Event

Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors still has one last event up its sleeve and it is shaping up to be a must-play experience. Known as the Gaiden Event, the two-week-long extravaganza resurrects an old limited-time game mode and features a collection of 40 anime-themed cosmetics. This includes eight Legendary skins plus one cosmetic of an even higher rarity. Here’s every new skin to come to the Gaiden Event in Apex Legends.

Every Legend and weapon skin in the Gaiden Event collection

Image via EA

From July 19 to August 2, players jumping into Gaiden will discover a collection menu with nine Legend skins and four weapon skins to unlock. The most notable of these is an Octane skin clearly molded after One Piece protagonist Luffy, a Dragon Ball Z-inspired Crypto skin, and an apparent Naruto skin for Wattson. As for weapons, proven Apex Legends leaker and Reddit user 69AG420 has allegedly unearthed that new Legendary skins for the EVA-8 and Charge Rifle debut inside the collection.

Players who find all 40 items through its Gaiden Event Packs will also be rewarded with the Bangalore Prestige skin, Apex Commander Tier 1. This Mythic cosmetic comes packaged with dedicated challenges that can then be completed to own its Tier 2 and Tier 3 variants. However, after the event ends, the Prestige skin will be moved to the Mythic Store where it can be purchased for 150 Heirloom Shards.

You can discover each Legend and weapon skin within the Gaiden Event below in order of rarity.

Proper look at Gaiden store from ApexUncovered via Reddit user 69AG420

All Legend skins

Apex Commander : Bangalore Prestige skin (Mythic)

: Bangalore Prestige skin (Mythic) Lightning Spirit : Wattson skin (Legendary)

: Wattson skin (Legendary) Marked Man : Mirage skin (Legendary)

: Mirage skin (Legendary) Revelations : Revenant skin (Legendary)

: Revenant skin (Legendary) Sea Legs : Octane skin (Legendary)

: Octane skin (Legendary) Heart Stopper : Seer skin (Epic)

: Seer skin (Epic) Lifeblood : Bloodhound skin (Epic)

: Bloodhound skin (Epic) Soldier of Justice : Bangalore skin (Epic)

: Bangalore skin (Epic) Strength and Power: Crypto skin (Epic)

All weapon skins

Revelations : Flatline skin (Legendary)

: Flatline skin (Legendary) Oak Thump : Charge Rifle skin (Legendary)

: Charge Rifle skin (Legendary) Cardinal Force : Wingman skin (Legendary)

: Wingman skin (Legendary) Blunderbuss: EVA-8 skin (Legendary)

The event is not the only element bringing new life to the battle royale. Developer Respawn Entertainment released a much-needed patch that resolved bugs recently plaguing the game, such as Loba’s teleport bracelet not working and the various party chat issues on Xbox. The Apex community has also been treated to new content in the Mobile version with its second season delivering exclusive Legend Rhapsody as well as the Hack and Gun Game modes.