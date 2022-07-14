How to get the Bangalore Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Becoming only the second Legend to do so, Apex Legend’s Bangalore has earned her very own Prestige skin. The cosmetic is one of a select few to be labelled as Mythic rarity due to its ability to transform into one of three outfit styles. Of course, players desiring to own a skin of this caliber will need to put in a whole bunch of effort in order to obtain it. Here’s how you can get your hands on Bangalore’s Prestige skin.

How to unlock the Prestige skin for Bangalore

Bangalore’s Apex Commander Prestige skin can be obtained once the cosmetic collection in Season 13: Saviors’ Gaiden Event is complete. The event runs from July 19 to August 2 and will feature its own dedicated Gaiden Event Packs for players to obtain all 40 cosmetics. Luckily, even its event cosmetics are worth grinding for, as the collection includes anime-themed skins for Revenant, Mirage, Octane, and Wattson.

Image via EA

After you’ve gathered the entire collection, the game will reward you with Prestige Tier 1 of Apex Commander. The orange and white armored skin is just the first form, so you will need to complete its dedicated Prestige challenges to obtain the Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apex Commander skins — both of which lend different helmets to Bangalore. At the time of writing, these challenges haven’t been revealed yet, but expect this page to be updated with more information once the event arrives.

The Gaiden Event is set to deliver much more than just a batch of new cosmetics. Once it goes live, players can finally experience the return of Armed and Dangerous, a limited-time game mode with a loot pool of only snipers and shotguns. Of course, this isn’t the only major event to happen in the Apex community. The battle royale’s mobile iteration also introduced an exclusive Legend named Rhapsody with a Support moveset that revolves around the powers of music.