All new small monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monsters that are small in size might not seem as tempting to capture in Monster Hunter Rise but are an excellent source for yielding raw materials required for crafting new weapons and armor. If you strive to reach the new Master rank introduced in Sunbreak DLC, it’s best to have the weapons and armor upgraded to the max. Thankfully, the Sunbreak expansion has also added more small monsters to the game, and we’ve listed them all below.

Every small monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Every small monster, its location, and potential drops are mentioned in the table below:

Small Monster Materials dropped with drop rate Monster Location Boggi Boggi Thickhide (52%), Boggi Shard (33%), Crushing Fang (15%) Citadel Ceanataur Ceanataur Shell (48%), Tough Claw (32%), Carapaceon Brains (20%) Flooded Forest Gowngoat Gowngoat Thickfur (42%), Large Herbivore Bone (28%), Gowngoat Fleeceball (20%), Raw Meat (10%) Citadel Hermitaur Tiny Hermitaur Shell (49%), Tough Claw (27%), Carapaceon Brains (20%) Jungle Hornetaur Hornetaur Cortex (40%), Hornetaur Razorwing (32%), Monster Essence (18%), Hornetaur Head (10%) Jungle Pyrantula Pyrantula Maroon Thread (52%), Monster Essence (31%), Tough Claw (17%) Lava Caverns Velociprey Velociprey Shard (48%), Velociprey Thickhide (32%), Tough Claw (20%) Jungle Vespoid Vespoid Cortex (43%), Vespoid Razorwing (32%), Monster Essence (25%) Jungle

As mentioned, materials dropped from small monsters are required to upgrade weapons and armor, which will ultimately help you unlock master rank. However, unlocking the rank requires more than just good weaponry. You must finish a task involving speaking with Rondine, Minato, Fiorayne, and Galleus, then taking down the formidable Daimyo Hermitaur monster.

