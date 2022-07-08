The Fire Dragon Hardclaw in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a material you can loot off a creature. You need to defeat this monster in combat if you want to loot this material, bringing it back to Elgado Outpost and using it at the smithy. You will need to hunt down a particular monster to find it, and you will need to know how to best acquire it during the fight. This guide covers how to get a Fire Dragon Hardclaw in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Fire Dragon Hardclaw

You can loot this material by taking on Teostra, an elder dragon in Monster Hunter Rise. You will need to progress through the Sunbreak campaign and increase your Master Rank to encounter an even stronger Teostra and attempt to take it down. The Fire Dragon Hardclaw will be one of the available material drops, but getting it to drop can be a challenge.

The Fire Dragon Hardclaw will drop from three different ways off of Teostra. It has a 20% chance of being a target reward for completing a hunt against this monster, you will need to break its wingclaw to have an 18% chance to earn one, and you have a 14% chance to earn it by carving its body. You cannot capture Teostra because it is an elder dragon, so you need to slay it. We recommend aiming for the wingclaws. It has two of them, each with an 18% chance of dropping a Fire Dragon Hardclaw, giving you the best opportunity to earn it this way or complete a hunt against it.

After you receive the material, bring it back to the Elgado Outpost smithy to see what weapon and armor pieces you can make.