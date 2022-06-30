All new Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

As the first major expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak added a mountain of new challenges to the game. There are new monsters, maps, and a whole new difficulty level for hunters to contend with. To take on these new obstacles, though, each weapon got a pair of new Switch Skills, one standard move and one Silkbind Attack. For added flexibility, you also have the ability to change between Switch Skill loadouts at will by using the new Switch Skill Swap.

All new standard Switch Skills and what they do

Great Sword: Surge Slash Combo This combines a series of three powerful downward slashes, allowing for a follow up with a Strong Charged Slash.

Surge Slash Combo Long Sword: Sacred Sheathe Combo This can be used to sheathe the weapon slowly and charge up an attack that spends the Spirit Gauge. It makes the user impervious to damage while charging, but taking damage spends one level of Spirit Gauge.

Sacred Sheathe Combo Sword and Shield: Twin Blade Combo This changes the opening of the X combo to a circular attack followed by a thrust, both with the sword.

Twin Blade Combo Dual Blades: Slide Slash Combo This is a combined evade and attack that allows for quick repositioning.

Slide Slash Combo Hammer: Spinning Bludgeon: Charge This allows the user to perform multiple fully charged attacks in succession.

Spinning Bludgeon: Charge Hunting Horn: Swing Combo This can be used after a Left Swing or Right Swing to attack and reposition simultaneously.

Swing Combo Lance: Shield Tackle This is a forward hop with the shield raised that grants hyper armor and allows for follow up attacks.

Shield Tackle Gunlance: Erupting Cannon This fires a round at the target, and follow up slashes deal extra damage.

Erupting Cannon Switch Axe: 2-Staged Morph Slash Combo This is a short combo that follows the Wild Swing combo, where the first attack switches to Sword Mode and the second morphs back to Axe Mode.

2-Staged Morph Slash Combo Charge Blade: Phial Follow-up: Firing Pin This uses Sword Mode to build up the charge of a Phial. Attacking with Axe Mode detonates it.

Phial Follow-up: Firing Pin Insect Glaive: Kinsect Slash This is a forward dash that allows the user to attack and collect an extract simultaneously.

Kinsect Slash Bow: Stake Thrust This is a quick melee attack that attaches an explosive stake to your target. The stake deals additional damage with follow up attacks.

Stake Thrust Light Bowgun: Critical Firepower This is a new firing style that narrows the weapon’s critical distance window for more added damage.

Critical Firepower Heavy Bowgun: Crouching Shot This causes the bowgun to fire in succession, speeding up over time. As a tradeoff, this overheats the bowgun quickly.

Crouching Shot

All new Silkbind Attacks and what they do