All new Tenet weapons in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

More new Tenet weapons have arrived with the Lua’s Prey update in Warframe, this time it’s the Plinx pistol and the Ferrox speargun. These powered-up variations of Corpus weapons are usually superior to their original forms, usually coming with added functions and modified damage types. Let’s take a look at how to get them, starting with the Plinx.

How to get the Tenet Plinx in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

Image via Digital Extremes

The Tenet Plinx has gained a new alternate fire mode where it generates a pulling force toward the fired projectile and it explodes in a large burst of Radiation damage. However, this added functionality has increased the battery recharge time. If you’re looking for a unique pistol for your arsenal, this is definitely one to watch out for.

You can find the Plinx by generating a Sister of Parvos with the weapon equipped. While this can be a little bit of a grind, make sure to plan out how you want to build the Plinx based on the Progenitor Warframe you choose. After generating the variation of the Sister you want, go through the normal process of chasing the Sister throughout the system and attacking her with your Parazon with the appropriate Requiem Mods equipped.

Players can also trade to obtain a Sister of Parvos via a Dojo’s Crimson Branch room, provided they do not have an active Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos chasing them already. Once the trade is completed, the player receiving the Sister must find and vanquish her as normal. Trading for a Sister from another player is a quicker shortcut, but be mindful of trading with strangers on open channels and risking any potential loss of your assets that you trade.

Once the Sister has been vanquished, the Tenet Plinx will be waiting in the Foundry to be claimed with no further steps needing to be taken.

How to get the Tenet Ferrox in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

Image via Digital Extremes

The new Tenet Ferrox speargun has been changed to have increased critical chance, critical multiplier, status chance, fire rate, and magazine size, slightly larger explosion radius, and no longer has Punch Through for better control of its radial damage, but it comes at the expense of damage and higher radial damage falloff at range. While the overall damage may be lower, this is a great weapon to build for high Electricity damage as it inherently deals this element type as damage without adding on mods.

The Tenet Ferrox can be purchased from Ergo Glast’s shop in any Relay that contains an outpost for the Perrin Sequence. You can buy the Tenet Ferrox from Ergo Glast for 40 Corrupted Holokeys. You can obtain Corrupted Holokeys mainly from either defeating a Sister of Parvos or participating in any Empyrean mission with an active Void Storm happening.