All new vehicles included in GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update

The next big Grand Theft Auto Online update is here, and as you might expect, Criminal Enterprises adds a whole bunch of new vehicles to the game. There are 18 newcomers, which run the gamut of sports car to helicopter. You’ll find the full list below. Note that some can be purchased in-game right away, while others will be added in the future when Rockstar rolls out weekly events.

Benefactor LM87

Image via Fandom

This is possibly the most race-focused car in the package, and it’s available from the start of the update.

Benefactor SM722

Image via Fandom

Benefactor’s other Criminal Enterprises car looks like something James Bond would drive, and it’ll be added later as part of a weekly event.

BF Weevil Custom

Image via Fandom

Possibly the car with the most kitschy personality in the bunch, this custom job will be added during a weekly event.

Bravado Greenwood

Image via Fandom

This old-school muscle car is available for purchase alongside the update.

Buckingham Conada

Image via Fandom

The lone helicopter of the lot is available for purchase right away.

Declasse Draugur

Image via Fandom

This beefy off-road vehicle will be added as part of a weekly event.

Declasse Vigero ZX

Image via Fandom

In addition to the off-roader, Declasse has this Chevy Camaro-looking beast. It will also arrive with a weekly event.

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Image via Fandom

The Kanjo SJ is a very practical coupe, and it’ll be added as part of a weekly event.

Dinka Postlude

Image via Fandom

Dinka’s other new vehicle in Criminal Enterprises will also become available later, as part of a weekly event.

Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody

Image via Fandom

Something about this compact car screams “London,” and it’ll become available as part of a weekly event.

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Image via Fandom

Imponte has a new muscle car, and it’s available from the beginning of the update.

Lampadati Corsita

Image via Fandom

The Maserati-inspired coup is available for purchase right away as part of the update.

Obey 10F

Image via Fandom

There are three different cars from Obey added with the new update. This first one will be part of a weekly event.

Obey 10F Widebody

Image via Fandom

This widebody version of the 10F will also become available as part of a weekly event.

Obey Omnis e-GT

Image via Fandom

Lastly, the Omnis really looks like it belongs on a Fast & Furious poster, and it can be purchased for your collection immediately.

Pegassi Torero XO

Image via Fandom

This lovely hypercar is also available right away with the Criminal Enterprises update.

Ubermacht Rhinehart

Image via Fandom

Those are some nice rims. This wagon will be added later as part of a weekly event.

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

Image via Fandom

Ubermacht’s other Criminal Enterprises car will also join the roster during a weekly event.