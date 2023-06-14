GTA Online: Every Removed Car in June 2023 Update Patch

GTA Online just had its first big update in a while. The game often has weekly updates with minor content but the big summer update which was released on June 13, welcomed in a bunch more content for players.

However, it doesn’t seem to all have been fun and games. Rockstar decided in this update that they would be removing a selected group of “minor” cars that players weren’t using or saving in their garages…but unfortunately, this could mean some players favorite cars got removed from the game. Below is a list of every car removed from GTA Online in this new summer update.

All Cars Removed In GTA Online

Screenshot by Gamepur

These details have been shared by various community members who regularly play GTA Online and have been going through the previous cars. Although Rockstar said it would be removing a handful of cars with this update, the extent and massive list they did were never revealed. From what players can tell, over 180 cars have been removed from the game. These are all lesser-used vehicles by the community, which Rockstar believed were not worth keeping in the game.

Below is a list of all the vehicles removed from GTA Online as of June 13 in the new update.

190Z

811

9F

9F Cabrio

Akuma

Alpha

Asea

Asterope

Avarus

Bagger

Baller

Baller LE (both versions)

Bati 801RR

BeeJay XL

Bison

Blade

Blazer

Bodhi

Brawler

Buffalo

Buffalo S

Bullet

Carbonizzare

Cavalcade

Cavalcade 2nd Gen

Cheburek

Cheetah

Cliffhanger

Cognoscenti (both versions)

Cognoscenti 55 (both versions)

Cognoscenti Cabrio

Comet

Comet

Comet SR

Contender

Coquette

Coquette Black Fin

Cyclone

Daemon (Bikers variant)

Deviant

Dilettante

Double-T

Dune Buggy

Dynasty

Enduro

Entity XF

Esskey

ETR1

Exemplar

F620

Fagaloa

Faggio

Faggio Mod

Fagio Sport

Felon

Felon GT

Feltzer

FQ2

Franken Stange

Fugitive

Furore GT

Fusilade

Futo

Gauntlet

GP1

Granger

Gresley

GT500

Habanero

Hakuchou

Hellion

Hermes

Hexer

Hot Rod Blazer

Hustler

Imorgon

Infernus

Ingot

Injection

Innovation

Intruder

Issi

Issi Sport

Jackal

JB700

Jester

Jester Racecar

Kalahari

Landstalker

Landstalker XL

Liberator

Lifeguard

Locust

Lynx

Massacro Racecar

Mesa

Michelli GT

Minivan

Nebula Turbo

Nemesis

Neo

Oracle

Oracle Xs

Paragon R

Patriot

PCJ 600

Penumbra

Peyote Gasser

Picador

Pigalle

Prairie

Premier

Radius

Raiden

Rancher XL

Rapid GT

Rapid GT Cabrio

Rapid GT Classic

Raptor

Rat-Bike

Rat-Loader

RE-7B

Rebel

Rebel (Clean)

Regina

Retinue

Revolter

Riata

Rocoto

Romero

Roosevelt

Roosevelt Valor

Ruffian

Ruiner

Ruston

S80RR

Sanchez (both versions)

Sanking SWB

Savestra

SC1

Schafter

Schafter LWB (both versions)

Schwartzer

Seminole

Seminole Frontier

Sentinel

Serrano

Seven-70

Sovereign

Squaddie

Stafford

Stafford

Stanier

Stinger

Stinger GT

Stirling GT

Stratum

Streiter

Super Diamond

Surge

Surrano

Swinger

Tailgater

Thrust

Tigon

Torero

Tornado Rat-Rod

Tulip

Tyrus

Vacca

Vader

Vamos

Verlierer

Verus

Vigero

Viseris

Voltic

Warrener

Washington

Wolfsbane

XA-21

XLS (both versions)

Z-Type

Zion

Zion Cabrio

Zion Classic

Zombie Bobber

Zorruso

These are all the cars and vehicles removed from GTA Online. It is sad to see so many beloved vehicles leave the game, but hopefully, players didn’t lose many of their favorite cars. For any new players who were eager to jump into the game, these cars will become a rarity to see.