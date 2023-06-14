GTA Online: Every Removed Car in June 2023 Update Patch
GTA Online removes over 180+ cars in new June update, removing cars that are claimed to be less important.
GTA Online just had its first big update in a while. The game often has weekly updates with minor content but the big summer update which was released on June 13, welcomed in a bunch more content for players.
However, it doesn’t seem to all have been fun and games. Rockstar decided in this update that they would be removing a selected group of “minor” cars that players weren’t using or saving in their garages…but unfortunately, this could mean some players favorite cars got removed from the game. Below is a list of every car removed from GTA Online in this new summer update.
All Cars Removed In GTA Online
These details have been shared by various community members who regularly play GTA Online and have been going through the previous cars. Although Rockstar said it would be removing a handful of cars with this update, the extent and massive list they did were never revealed. From what players can tell, over 180 cars have been removed from the game. These are all lesser-used vehicles by the community, which Rockstar believed were not worth keeping in the game.
Below is a list of all the vehicles removed from GTA Online as of June 13 in the new update.
- 190Z
- 811
- 9F
- 9F Cabrio
- Akuma
- Alpha
- Asea
- Asterope
- Avarus
- Bagger
- Baller
- Baller LE (both versions)
- Bati 801RR
- BeeJay XL
- Bison
- Blade
- Blazer
- Bodhi
- Brawler
- Buffalo
- Buffalo S
- Bullet
- Carbonizzare
- Cavalcade
- Cavalcade 2nd Gen
- Cheburek
- Cheetah
- Cliffhanger
- Cognoscenti (both versions)
- Cognoscenti 55 (both versions)
- Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Comet
- Comet SR
- Contender
- Coquette
- Coquette Black Fin
- Cyclone
- Daemon (Bikers variant)
- Deviant
- Dilettante
- Double-T
- Dune Buggy
- Dynasty
- Enduro
- Entity XF
- Esskey
- ETR1
- Exemplar
- F620
- Fagaloa
- Faggio
- Faggio Mod
- Fagio Sport
- Felon
- Felon GT
- Feltzer
- FQ2
- Franken Stange
- Fugitive
- Furore GT
- Fusilade
- Futo
- Gauntlet
- GP1
- Granger
- Gresley
- GT500
- Habanero
- Hakuchou
- Hellion
- Hermes
- Hexer
- Hot Rod Blazer
- Hustler
- Imorgon
- Infernus
- Ingot
- Injection
- Innovation
- Intruder
- Issi
- Issi Sport
- Jackal
- JB700
- Jester
- Jester Racecar
- Kalahari
- Landstalker
- Landstalker XL
- Liberator
- Lifeguard
- Locust
- Lynx
- Massacro Racecar
- Mesa
- Michelli GT
- Minivan
- Nebula Turbo
- Nemesis
- Neo
- Oracle
- Oracle Xs
- Paragon R
- Patriot
- PCJ 600
- Penumbra
- Peyote Gasser
- Picador
- Pigalle
- Prairie
- Premier
- Radius
- Raiden
- Rancher XL
- Rapid GT
- Rapid GT Cabrio
- Rapid GT Classic
- Raptor
- Rat-Bike
- Rat-Loader
- RE-7B
- Rebel
- Rebel (Clean)
- Regina
- Retinue
- Revolter
- Riata
- Rocoto
- Romero
- Roosevelt
- Roosevelt Valor
- Ruffian
- Ruiner
- Ruston
- S80RR
- Sanchez (both versions)
- Sanking SWB
- Savestra
- SC1
- Schafter
- Schafter LWB (both versions)
- Schwartzer
- Seminole
- Seminole Frontier
- Sentinel
- Serrano
- Seven-70
- Sovereign
- Squaddie
- Stafford
- Stanier
- Stinger
- Stinger GT
- Stirling GT
- Stratum
- Streiter
- Super Diamond
- Surge
- Surrano
- Swinger
- Tailgater
- Thrust
- Tigon
- Torero
- Tornado Rat-Rod
- Tulip
- Tyrus
- Vacca
- Vader
- Vamos
- Verlierer
- Verus
- Vigero
- Viseris
- Voltic
- Warrener
- Washington
- Wolfsbane
- XA-21
- XLS (both versions)
- Z-Type
- Zion
- Zion Cabrio
- Zion Classic
- Zombie Bobber
- Zorruso
These are all the cars and vehicles removed from GTA Online. It is sad to see so many beloved vehicles leave the game, but hopefully, players didn’t lose many of their favorite cars. For any new players who were eager to jump into the game, these cars will become a rarity to see.