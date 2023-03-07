All new weapon skins in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event

The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event has introduced a plethora of new content to the game, and players can now enjoy a playlist featuring three popular game modes — Team Deathmatch, Gun Run, and Control. Aside from this, there are plenty of new cosmetic items for players to grab, and below we’ll catalog all of the weapons skins that have made their way into the game through Imperial Guard.

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event weapon skins

The Imperial Guard Collection event brings a total of seven new weapon skins to the game, and they all look great. The weapons which got a skin include CAR, Volt, Kraber, Mastiff, 30-30, G7 Scout, and Wingman. Out of the seven, the CAR skin is of the Epic rarity, while the remaining are Legendary skins. The Epic skin can be purchased for 1,000 Apex Coins or 400 Crafting Metals, while the Legendary skins are priced at 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals. If you are lucky enough, you can also find them inside Imperial Guard Packs, though we wouldn’t count on it. Here are all of the skins:

Soul Splitter: Kraber skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Howling Vengence: Mastiff Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Honor Bound: Volt skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jade Revolver: Wingman skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cursed Guardian: G7 Scout skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cerulean Slayer: 30-30 skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Petal Punisher: CAR skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is important to note that the Imperial Guard Collection event in Apex Legends will conclude on March 21, meaning that you have around two weeks to acquire all of these skins. The quickest way of getting them is by using Apex Coins, which can be directly purchased from the in-game store. However, if budget is an issue, then you can try your luck with the Imperial Guard Packs. The prize tracker has a total of two of these. The first one can be unlocked by earning 250 points, while you won’t be able to get your hands on the second one until you reach the end of the tracker, which requires 5,000 points.