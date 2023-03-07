All new Legend skins in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event

With Apex Legends almost a month into Season 16: Revelry, it is looking freshen the game up with an Imperial Guard Collection Event full of new banners cosmetics and skins. More specifically, players can now unlock up to seven different Legend outfits with most being recolors from past events. Luckily, these do come at a smaller price tag than previously-released skins. Here are all of the character skins inside Apex Legends’ Imperial Guard Collection Event.

What Legend skins and outfits are in the Imperial Guard Collection Event?

In total, Imperial Guard consists of six Legendary outfits and one Epic outfit. Although this would typically spell trouble for players’ wallets, the event is the first to feature a 50% Crafting Metal discount. In result, the Epic outfit is on sale for just 400 Crafting Metals, as the Legendary goods can be obtained for a light 1,200 Crafting Metals each. Once you have earned the skins and the rest of the event’s items, you can anticipate having the Hope’s Dawn Heirloom in your inventory. For now, you can find all Imperial Guard Legend skins below, listed by rarity.

Ancient of the Void: Legendary Wraith skin

Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals

Cerulean Centurion: Legendary Octane skin

Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals

Deadly Relic: Legendary Revenant skin

Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals

Immovable Energizer: Legendary Wattson skin

Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals

Legionnaire: Legendary Loba skin

Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals

Spirit of Protection: Legendary Gibraltar skin

Cost: 1,800 Apex Coins or 1,200 Crafting Metals

Sakura Showdown: Epic Fuse skin

Cost: 1,000 Apex Coins or 400 Crafting Metals