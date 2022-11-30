All Nightwave: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Tier Rewards in Warframe

Nora Night has returned to the airwaves once again in the latest Warframe expansion, Lua’s Prey. As usual, she is here to gift us a whole new batch of rewards for participating in the current edition of Nora’s Mix. This extra activity in the game allows players to earn Credit with Nora Night to purchase all sorts of cosmetics and decorations from her own shop by completing various challenges across the game at large. Her challenges rotate daily and weekly, so check back often to see how to earn new credits.

Objectives for the challenges vary from simple objectives like killing Grineer with Radiation damage to more involved quests like eliminating a Tusk Thumper in the Plains of Eidolon. The bigger the target, the bigger the rewards you can earn.

Related: All new content in the Lua’s Prey update for Warframe

Every Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Reward

Tier 1: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 150

Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 150 Tier 2: Rhino Palatine Sigil

Rhino Palatine Sigil Tier 3: 2x Weapon Slots – Two more weapon slots added to your Arsenal.

2x Weapon Slots – Two more weapon slots added to your Arsenal. Tier 4: Excalibur Proto-Armor in Action Glyph

Excalibur Proto-Armor in Action Glyph Tier 5: Waveform Ephemera

Waveform Ephemera Tier 6: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50

Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50 Tier 7: Forma Bundle – A collection of three Formas.

Forma Bundle – A collection of three Formas. Tier 8: Orokin Catalyst

Orokin Catalyst Tier 9: Protokol Vekesk Pistol Skin

Protokol Vekesk Pistol Skin Tier 10: Noggle Statue – Zealoid Prelate

Noggle Statue – Zealoid Prelate Tier 11: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50

Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50 Tier 12: Kuva x20,000

Kuva x20,000 Tier 13: Eximus Advantage Mod – An exclusive mod for the Zylok. Headshots on Eximus enemies increase Secondary Damage by +600% (at max rank) for 10 seconds.

Eximus Advantage Mod – An exclusive mod for the Zylok. Headshots on Eximus enemies increase Secondary Damage by +600% (at max rank) for 10 seconds. Tier 14: Arcane Grace

Arcane Grace Tier 15: Protokol Tekna Pistol Skin

Protokol Tekna Pistol Skin Tier 16: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50

Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50 Tier 17: Warframe Slot – One extra Warframe slot is added to your Arsenal.

Warframe Slot – One extra Warframe slot is added to your Arsenal. Tier 18: Neura Kavat Gene-Masking Kit – A collection of fur patterns and colors for your Kavat pet.

Neura Kavat Gene-Masking Kit – A collection of fur patterns and colors for your Kavat pet. Tier 19: Neura Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit – A collection of fur patterns and colors for your Kubrow pet.

Neura Kubrow Gene-Masking Kit – A collection of fur patterns and colors for your Kubrow pet. Tier 20: Exilus Warframe Adapter

Exilus Warframe Adapter Tier 21: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50

Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50 Tier 22: Ayatan Hemakara Sculpture

Ayatan Hemakara Sculpture Tier 23: Metamorphic Magazine – An exclusive mod for the Gorgon. 90% Magazine Capacity and 90% Ammo Maximum (at max rank). Inflicting 20 cumulative attacks on an enemy will petrify them for five seconds.

Metamorphic Magazine – An exclusive mod for the Gorgon. 90% Magazine Capacity and 90% Ammo Maximum (at max rank). Inflicting 20 cumulative attacks on an enemy will petrify them for five seconds. Tier 24: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50

Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 Cred x 50 Tier 25: Protokol 95 Pistol Skin

Protokol 95 Pistol Skin Tier 26: Arcane Energize x3

Arcane Energize x3 Tier 27: Forma Bundle – A collection of three Formas.

Forma Bundle – A collection of three Formas. Tier 28: Protokol Spectre Pistol Skin

Protokol Spectre Pistol Skin Tier 29: Umbra Forma – A special Forma that can apply the Umbra Polarity.

Umbra Forma – A special Forma that can apply the Umbra Polarity. Tier 30: Proto Necramech Skin

As of now, there is no known end date to the current edition of Nora’s Mix, but it will likely change with the next major update to the game or sooner with The Duviri Paradox being pushed back into 2023.