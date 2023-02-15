All Nintendo Switch pro controller designs – limited editions and more

It’s common for a console to get different versions and accessories themed around a significant release of a new game in a popular franchise. Like the Nintendo Switch, there is a selection of Pro Controllers sporting unique designs based on some of Nintendo’s biggest franchises. If you are in the market for a new controller, we’ve put together this little list of what Pro Controllers are on the market so you can decide which one you fancy — if you can get your hands on them.

The best Nintendo Switch pro controller designs

Black (Original)

First, let’s get the OG out of the way. The standard Pro Controller is a simple black finish with a slightly see-through casing, giving you a look at some of the controller’s internal components and some cool patterns thanks to their shape and design. Aside from that, it’s the simplest version of the Pro Controller. It’s slick, comfy, and straight to the point.

Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition

Monster Hunter has been a staple for Nintendo systems for a long time, so it makes perfect sense that the series would get its own Special Edition Pro Controller from the Big N. This controller features a golden decal of the Magnamalo, the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Rise, spreading across its surface, as well as golden and black arrows in a compass design on its D-pad. It’s a great tribute to a series that’s both loved and respected by Nintendo and its fans.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Special Edition

Not content with having one Special Edition Controller, Monster Hunter has a second Controller, released alongside the expansive DLC for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak. This controller features a similar design to the first, sporting the flagship monster of the DLC, the Malzeno, sprawling across the left side of the controller with a silver finish, along with black decals of leaves across its right side. It pairs beautifully with the other controller if you can get them both and is another great tribute to the series for fans.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition

Whether you are a pro or enjoy the occasional match, this controller is perfect for smash fans. This controller has the Smash Bros logo front and center in a light silver color, accompanied by white handles compared to the usual black. It’s nothing too flashy, but it’s an excellent choice for those who want any excuse to settle it in Smash.

Splatoon 2 Special Edition

Given the series has been one of Nintendo’s biggest hits over the last few years, it’s fitting that it has its own Pro Controller design that’s just as colorful and stylish as the games that inspired it. This controller features green and pink handles that match the signature colors of Splatoon 2 and a load of splats and logos featured in the game in a shiny black finish across the controller.

Splatoon 3 Special Edition

With Splatoon 3, fans got another treat in the form of a second Splatoon-themed Pro controller that was released with the game. Like the Splatoon 2 variant, it features colored handles with the signature colors of Splatoon 3, purple and yellow, and more black decals of splats and new logos and icons from the world of Splatoon. Whether you prefer this or the previous version, both are excellent choices for fans and players of Nintendo’s colorful shooter.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition

During the Nintendo Switch’s first year, we saw some brilliant, with a particular standout being Xenoblade Chronicles 2. This epic RPG was lucky enough to get its own Pro Controller, and it’s a damn nice one. It features deep pink handles and a black decal of the Aegis, the protagonist’s Rex’s primary weapon. It also sports a vibrant green color to the main four buttons and D-pad, as well as a cross design on the body of the controller with the same color. It’s a must-have for fans of the series.

Honorable mentions

2019 Splatoon 2 prize controller

This controller was the 1st place prize for the winning teams during the 2019 competitive circuit run by Nintendo. The controller sports the same splat and logo decals from Splatoon 2 on the body of the controller but features some fancy golden handles fitting for a winning prize.

2019 Super Smash Bros. prize controller

Splatoon wasn’t the only game dishing out fancy controllers during 2019. Teams and players who took the victory during the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments got themselves this custom Pro Controller prize featuring a golden Smash Bros. logo and a unique shiny black finish, something not seen on any other Pro Controller.