All of the movie-based Lego video games, in release order

Since 1995, The Lego Group has seen a massive number of video game adaptations of their Lego sets. Beginning in the mid-2000s, Traveller’s Tales started turning the licensed Lego sets into full-fledged platformer adventure games, and we’ve seen new additions almost every year since. We’ve gathered a complete list of all the movie-based Lego games here for your perusal, and some entries might surprise you. For example, only one of each of the Marvel and DC Comics games is actually based on a movie.

Lego Creator: Harry Potter (2001)

The first movie Lego game came along in 2001, and it wasn’t a Traveller’s Tales joint. Superscape’s building game was focused on playing around with bricks and constructing your own scenes in the Harry Potter world.

Lego Creator: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Qube Software made a follow-up to that 2001 game, expanding the number of creation tools at the player’s disposal. It also split the gameplay more evenly between adventuring and building.

Lego Star Wars: The Video Game (March 2005)

This is where it all began for Traveller’s Tales. The 2005 game chronicles Episodes I, II, and III, letting players explore setpieces from the prequel trilogy.

Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (September 2006)

A year later, Traveller’s Tales assembled a sequel that focused on the original trilogy. Like the movies themselves, this was generally held in higher regard.

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (September 2007)

One year after that, having covered all the Star Wars films, Traveller’s Tales combined the games into a complete package. For a time, it was the only place for generational crossovers like Jar Jar Binks to interact with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (June 2008)

Capitalizing on the success of Star Wars, Traveller’s Tales decided to adapt another LucasFilm series. The result was a pair of the best Indiana Jones games to date.

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues (November 2009)

The first Lego Indy covered the original trilogy. This follow-up briefly retold the events of those movies before focusing on Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Lego Harry Potter: Years 1–4 (June 2010)

In 2010, it was finally time for Harry Potter to get the Traveller’s Tales treatment. This first game covers the first four entries in the series.

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game (May 2011)

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the only games on this list that never got a sequel, but it does cover the first four movies in the franchise. It released alongside On Stranger Tides that same year, and it also happens to be one of the best pirate games in general.

Lego Harry Potter: Years 5–7 (November 2011)

Later in 2011, Traveller’s Tales revisited Harry Potter to wrap up the saga. Since the last movie was split into two parts, this one also offers players four total chapters.

Lego The Lord of the Rings (October 2012)

Another obvious choice (and trilogy) for the Lego game treatment was Lord of the Rings. It finally happened in 2012, and it became the first game in the franchise to use actual voice lines from the movies in its cutscenes.

The Lego Movie Video Game (February 2014)

Now we start getting a little meta since this is a video game adaptation of one of Lego’s own movies. It was pretty much a given that this game was going to happen.

Lego The Hobbit (April 2014)

After the success of Lego Lord of the Rings, Lego The Hobbit was an easy choice to make. Since the book was adapted into a full trilogy of its own, there’s just as much to see and do here as there was in the Lord of the Rings game.

Lego Jurassic World (June 2015)

In the same way Lego Pirates of the Caribbean released alongside a movie, this game came just in time for Jurassic World. It includes levels from the original trilogy as well as World, making for four total chapters to play through.

Lego Marvel’s Adventures (January 2016)

This isn’t the first Lego Marvel game, but it is the only one that’s actually based on a movie. It retells the events of the 2012 movie, including the all-important attack on New York.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (June 2016)

Lego Star Wars started it all for Traveller’s Tales, so it was only natural that the seventh episode would get its own video game. That might not seem like enough material, but in an age of DLC, fans were also treated to character packs from the animated TV shows that had aired by that point.

The Lego Batman Movie Game (January 2017)

This was meant to be more of a promotional app than a full game — you can’t even download it anymore. Nevertheless, it did release alongside the 2017 movie.

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (September 2017)

Later that year, the Lego Ninjago movie debuted, and we got another game adaptation to go with it. It was the second of three games based on movies based on original Lego sets.

Lego The Incredibles (June 2018)

This was another video game made to release alongside a film. Lego The Incredibles arrived the same month as the long-awaited second movie, and it covers the events of both.

The Lego Movie 2 Video Game (February 2019)

When The Lego Movie got a sequel, it only made sense that the game adaptation did too. It tells the events of the second movie, with DLC that went deeper into certain plot points with additional levels.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (April 2022)

The Skywalker Saga isn’t a collection of previous Star Wars Lego video games, but a completely different game that feels like a love letter to the whole series. It also serves as a platform for additional characters from the various Disney+ series, many of which will debut with the game’s Galactic Edition.