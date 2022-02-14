All operator skins in the Season Two Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone
The second season delivers 13 skins, including legendaries for one new operator.
Although Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s Battle Pass may have lacked in unique operator skins, Season Two certainly makes up for this with excellent winter-themed skins. As Thomas and Gustavo are slated to make their debut later in the season, the Battle Pass mostly features Rare and Legendary skins for original operators. However, new operator Anna can be unlocked through the pass, as players have the opportunity to unlock two of her Legendary skins.
Speaking of Legendaries, expect to unlock a total of three in the Battle Pass, as the rest are 10 Rare skins. Below, you can find each skin in the order of the tier their unlocked in.
Bundled Up (Wade skin)
- Rarity: Legendary
- Unlocked at: Tier 0 (requires purchase of Battle Pass bundle)
Overcoat (Anna skin)
- Rarity: Legendary
- Unlocked at: Tier 0
Black Leaf (Constanze skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 0
Blizzard Conditions (Roland skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 10
Parisian (Beatrice skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 20
Vagabond (Lucas skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 30
Tourniquet (Halima skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 40
Rockies (Daniel skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 50
Sunbaked (Padmavati skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 60
Bukeshisso (Shigenori skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 70
Burgundy Streets (Solange skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 80
New York Blues (Wade skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 90
White Mirage (Anna skin)
- Rarity: Rare
- Unlocked at: Tier 100