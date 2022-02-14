All operator skins in the Season Two Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Although Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s Battle Pass may have lacked in unique operator skins, Season Two certainly makes up for this with excellent winter-themed skins. As Thomas and Gustavo are slated to make their debut later in the season, the Battle Pass mostly features Rare and Legendary skins for original operators. However, new operator Anna can be unlocked through the pass, as players have the opportunity to unlock two of her Legendary skins.

Speaking of Legendaries, expect to unlock a total of three in the Battle Pass, as the rest are 10 Rare skins. Below, you can find each skin in the order of the tier their unlocked in.

Bundled Up (Wade skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Unlocked at: Tier 0 (requires purchase of Battle Pass bundle)

Overcoat (Anna skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Legendary

: Legendary Unlocked at: Tier 0

Black Leaf (Constanze skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 0

Blizzard Conditions (Roland skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 10

Parisian (Beatrice skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 20

Vagabond (Lucas skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 30

Tourniquet (Halima skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 40

Rockies (Daniel skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 50

Sunbaked (Padmavati skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 60

Bukeshisso (Shigenori skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 70

Burgundy Streets (Solange skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 80

New York Blues (Wade skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rarity : Rare

: Rare Unlocked at: Tier 90

White Mirage (Anna skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur