All Operators with an assault rifle in Rainbow Six Siege

Assault rifles are a staple of most modern shooters. This even extends to Rainbow Six Siege, but there’s a tactical element to using them in this game. Sometimes you’ll need an assault rifle to help you complete a challenge, or you may want to give yourself an edge in battle with a higher rate of fire and faster aiming. This guide lists all the Operators with an assault rifle in Rainbow Six Siege, so you know which ones to pick in a pinch.

All Attackers with an assault rifle

Sledge

Thatcher

Ash

Thermite

Twitch

Fuze

IQ

Buck

Blackbeard

Capitao

Hibana

Jackal

Zofia

Lion

Finka

Maverick

Nomad

Gridlock

Iana

Ace

Zero

Flores

Osa

All Defenders with an assault rifle

Jager

Mozzie

Wamai

Thunderbird

How to equip an assault rifle

You can equip an assault rifle to an Operator from the Operator menu on the main screen. This is the best way to equip an assault rifle. While you can equip one in the middle of a round, this is time-consuming and may not always be possible before the pick phase ends after you’ve picked your Operator. To ensure that you’ve always got an assault rifle on these Operators when you need it, equip it before heading into a match.