What does the Night Owl Ordinance do in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Animal Crossing New Horizon’s 2.0.0 update, which makes the last big free content update for the game, dropped earlier than expected. So, players are eager to jump into the beloved Switch game. In this update, there’s a lot for players to do. They can now dig up Gyroids, go to the Roost with friends and villagers, go on boat tours with Kapp’n, unlock brand new items, and DIY recipes. Along with that, Ordinances are also being added to the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Originally introduced in New Leaf, Ordinances allow players are to pick one rule that makes their island better fit their play style. There are four Ordinances: Beautiful Island, Early Bird, Night Owl, and Bell Boom. In order to enact an Ordinance, you’ll need to pay Isabelle 20,000 bells. Once you select your Ordinance, you’ll have to wait until the next day for it to go into effect.

As the name implies, the Night Owl Ordinance will make shops extend their hours later into the night and residents will stay up later. In turn, the shops will open later on in the day and residents will get up later. This rule is perfect for those who play mostly at night, where there isn’t much to usually do in the game.