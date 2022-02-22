All Origin Traits in Destiny 2

Origin Traits are a new weapon perk coming to Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. These Origin Traits will further define the weapons you use on your guardian based on the type of activity you’re working through at the time. There will be several Origin Traits available, and it might be challenging to sort through all of the ones you’re planning to use. In this guide, we list out all Origin Traits you can find in Destiny 2.

These are all of the Origin Traits you can find launching for The Witch Queen expansion.

Trials of Osiris – Alacrity: Gain increased reload, stability, aim assist, and range when you are the last living member of your fireteam or running solo. +20 reload, +20 stability, +10 aim assist, +10 range. Solo includes solo Lost Sectors and Rumble, for example.

Nightfall Strikes: Stunning Recovery: Stunning a Champion partially refills your magazine, triggers health regeneration, and improves recovery for a short duration. Grants 60 health instantly, and +40 recovery for 3s.

Crucible: One Quiet Moment: Grants increased reload speed when out of combat. +40 reload stat when out of combat (haven’t dealt or received damage in 4s).

Strikes: Vanguard’s Vindication: Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of health. Small = 7 health

Suros: Suros Synergy: Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time. +40 handling, 20% flinch resistance for 6s after reloading.

Häkke: Häkke Breach Armaments: This weapon deals increased damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals. “Turrets” includes Stasis Turrets. +15% to vehicles, +30% to structures and turrets.

Omolon: Omolon Fluid Dynamics: This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine. Stability: max +20, reload: max +30, reduces as the magazine gets lower.

Veist: Veist Stinger: Chance on damage to partially refill this weapon’s magazine.

You’ll want to be on the lookout for the type of weapon that best suits your playstyle and gets you a little bit closer to an ideal god-roll in Destiny 2. We can expect more Origin Traits to be added following the release of The Witch Queen expansion.