All Palkia weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

There are several legendary Pokémon that you can battle against in Pokémon Go. Palkia is one of the stronger choices, and this Pokémon seldom ever appears in five-star raids. You want to add it to your collection to use it in PvP battles, especially the Master League. Before you can do that, you need to defeat it, likely with a small group of friends. These are all of Palkia’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Palkia weaknesses

Palkia is a Dragon and Water-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dragon and Fairy-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fire, Water, and Steel-type moves. We highly recommend leaning into the Dragon-type weaknesses because of how many Pokémon choices you have to beat it.

Best Pokémon counters

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Palkia in five-star raids are Rayquaza, Dragonite, and Garchomp.

Rayquaza is another legendary Pokémon, a Dragon and Flying-type. You typically don’t use Rayquaza too often in PvP battles, given its stats and moveset, but it’s an excellent choice when it comes to using it in five-star raids against other Pokémon. Palkia is a good opportunity to use a Rayquaza if you have one available. The best moveset to teach Rayquaza is fast move dragon tail and the fast move outrage.

Next, we have Dragonite, another Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon. While this Pokémon is not legendary, it’s a tough one to capture in the mobile game. You can usually find Dragonite being featured in most Ultra and Master league competitions. It’s also a solid PvE Pokémon and is a good choice to use against Palkia. The best moveset to teach Dragonite is the fast move dragon tail and the charged move dragon tail.

The final choice we’re going to recommend for a Palkia five-star raid is the Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon, Garchomp. Previously, Garchomp was a bit harder to capture, but plenty of trainers should have a handful of these available after its Community Day event. Garchomp is a solid choice for both PvE and PvP battles. The best moveset to teach Garchomp is the fast move dragon tail and the charged move outrage.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Palkia. We highly recommend also using these choices during the fight.

Alolan Exeggutor

Dialga

Gardevoir

Goodra

Latias

Latios

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gyarados

Mega X Charizard

Mega Y Charizard

Salamence

Togekiss

Zekrom

After defeating Palkia, you have a chance to catch it. There is also a chance you encounter Palki’s shiny version.