All Peacekeeper and Survivor upgrades in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

As you explore Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s open world, you will be tasked with taking back water and electrical facilities. Once you complete that section, you can give control of it to either the Peacekeepers or the Survivors. To keep things simple, whoever controls the water or electricity, controls that region of the map, with various upgrades from that faction appearing in that region. Here are all the Peacekeeper and Survivor upgrades in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Peacekeeper upgrades

The Peacekeepers’ upgrades revolve around traps that they set up around their regions to help you eliminate groups of zombies at a time, but you can also get a handy weapon through these upgrades.

Car Traps

When activated, the Car Trap’s alarm will go off, luring in zombies to get closer to it. After a little bit, the car explodes.

PK Razor Cannon

The Razor Cannon’s are mounted turrets you can go to decimate hordes of undead quickly.

Electrical Traps

Electrical Traps are placed in walkways and will stop zombies from following you through that passage.

Crossbow Pack

You are given a semi-automatic crossbow and blueprints to craft elemental arrows.

Molotov Lanterns

Molotov Lanterns can be struck down and create a large field of fire where it drops.

Pendulum Traps

Pendulum Traps are large logs with spikes on them that swing back and forth, taking out multiple enemies.

UV Traps

UV Traps will let out a burst of UV light that can refill your infection meter at night time while also burning away undead chasing you.

Survivor upgrades

The Survivor upgrades focus more on your parkour abilities by giving you more obstacles to use to your advantage while moving around the city.

Ziplines

Ziplines can be ridden down from a higher place to get to some locations quickly.

Airbags

Airbags are placed on the ground and push you up into the air after jumping on them.

Landing Bags

Landing Bags can be grabbed from rooftops allowing you to jump off them and get to ground level quickly without being injured.

Survivor Revival

If you go down in a Survivor zone, a nearby Survivor will come over and revive you.

Air Vents

More Air Vents are installed around the area, making Paraglider traversal easier.

Improved Airbags

Airbags push you higher into the air when you jump on them.

Two-Way Ziplines

Ziplines can be ridden going upward, not just down.