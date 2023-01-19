All Persona 4 Golden classroom quiz answers
Knowledge is power.
Although you may be fighting Shadows and saving lives after school, that doesn’t mean you can neglect your studies. In Persona 4 Golden, you’ll occasionally be asked a question in class. By getting the answer correct, you’ll increase your Knowledge stat. By leveling up this particular stat, you’ll be able to do better on the open-ended portion of your exams, unlock a new part-time job as a Tutor which unlocks the Tower Social Link and be one step closer to starting the Fortune Arcana Social Link with Naoto Shirogane. So if you want to raise your knowledge during the school day, you need to get these answers right.
Answers to the classroom quizzes in Persona 4 Golden
|Date
|Question
|Answer
|4/14
|What is the year before 1 A.D. called?
|1 B.C.
|4/18
|The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one?
|Beta
|4/23
|What was the first economic bubble incident in the world?
|Tulip mania
|4/25
|What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise?
|Overcompensation
|4/26
|Which property of whole numbers doesn’t exist?
|Marriage numbers
|4/30
|What is the greatest canyon in the solar system?
|Valles Marineris
|5/07
|Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese?
|“The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”
|5/09 (Midterms)
|Q1) What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?
Q2) What is the year before 1 A.D. called?
|A1) Overcompensation
A2) 1 B.C.
|5/10 (Midterms)
|Q1) Which of these types of numbers does not exist?
Q2) Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”
|A1) Marriage numbers
A2) Soseki Natsume
|5/11 (Midterms)
|Q1) Who said “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”
Q2) Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system?
|A1) Pythagoras
A2) Olympus Mons
|5/26
|Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven! Something about laborers?
|Attendance logs
|6/08
|What sport is “heikin-dai”?
|Balance beam
|6/13
|Tell me what kind of exercise builds up lactic acid in the muscles.
|Anaerobics
|6/15
|Tell me what morale is?
|Cheerfulness of a group
|6/20
|What period did Japan first implement bonus pay?
|Meiji
|6/27
|What is identity?
|Individuality
|6/30
|Which one of these is the name of a real river?
|Pis Pis River
|7/04
|Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?
|Pascal
|7/07
|What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?
|The U.S. Declaration of Independence
|7/13
|What is the medical term for brainfreeze?
|Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia
|7/14
|Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji?
|Kuukai
|7/15
|Which line can a typhoon never cross?
|The equator
|7/16
|What makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards?
|He has no mustache
|7/19 (Finals)
|Q1) What is morale?
Q2) What sport is “heikin-dai”?
|A1) Cheerfulness in a group
A2) Balance beam
|7/20 (Finals)
|Q1) It is said, “Even Kobo made mistakes in writing.” Which kanji did he make a mistake on?
Q2) In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay?
|A1) The first option
A2) Meiji
|7/21 (Finals)
|Q1) Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?
Q2) Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?
|A1) King of hearts
A2) Pascal
|7/22 (Finals)
|Q1) Which one of these is the name of a real river?
Q2) What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?
|A1) Pis Pis River
A2) The U.S. Declaration of Independence
|9/01
|“Venison” is the meat of what animal?
|All of the above
|9/05
|Which of the following is a kigo for fall?
|Brisk
|9/17
|How short was history’s shortest war?
|40 minutes
|9/20
|What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old?
|A nonagenarian
|9/28
|What part of the human body has an apple in it?
|Throat
|10/04
|Which of these sports also uses an anchor?
|Tug-of-War
|10/05
|Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?
|The right edge
|10/08
|Tell me what bird’s name means “coward” in English!
|Chicken
|10/11
|What did Napoleon have invented?
|Glass jars
|10/12
|Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first jack-o-lantern?
|Turnips
|10/13
|What kind of fish was I just talking about?
|Ojisan
|10/14 (Midterms)
|Q1) What part of the body contains the “Adam’s apple”?
Q2) Where would you find Japan on a made made in a foreign country?
|A1) Throat
A2) The right edge
|10/15 (Midterms)
|Q1) How short was history’s shortest war?
Q2) “Venison” is the meat of what animal?
|A1) 40 minutes
A2) All of the above
|10/17 (Midterms)
|Q1) What is the Japanese name for “panda”?
Q2) Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”?
|A1) Black and white bears
A2) Ostrich
|10/18 (Midterms)
|Q1) What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?
Q2) What did Napoleon have invented?
|A1) Math Girl
A2) Glass jars
|10/19 (Midterms)
|Q1) Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?
Q2) What is “Dragon’s Blood”?
|A1) Fall
A2) Plant resin
|11/01
|Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to!
|Geometric shapes
|11/04
|Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is?
|A cuckoo
|11/07
|Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to?
|No country
|11/11
|What desert is the Welwitschia from?
|Namib
|11/17
|Alcohol has to do with the roots of the word “bridal.” Do you know how?
|Bride ale
|11/22
|Do you know what an “atlas” is?
|A book of maps
|11/24
|0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?
|Fibonacci sequence
|11/25
|There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one?
|Khufu
|11/26
|Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?
|Mochi
|11/28 (Finals)
|Q1) What does French food stem from?
Q2) What does the “figure” in “figure skating” refer to?
|A1) Italian food
A2) Geometric shapes
|11/29 (Finals)
|Q1) Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt?
Q2) What is a book of maps called?
|A1) Khufu
A2) Atlas
|11/30 (Finals)
|Q1) What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots?
Q2) What kind of bird is a “kanko-dori”?
|A1) Bridal
A2) A cuckoo
|12/01 (Finals)
|Q1) Which country does the South Pole belong to?
Q2) 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called?
|A1) No country
A2) The Fibonacci sequence
|12/02 (Finals)
|Q1) What desert is the Welwitschia found in?
Q2) Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?
|A1) Namib
A2) Mochi
|12/09
|Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is?
|Transparent
|12/10
|What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight?
|The cross-section
|12/17
|Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others”?
|Compassion makes you look better
|12/21
|Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world?
|VII
|1/10
|Tell me, what are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi?
|An orange
|1/14
|“Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean?
|Bury the demons
|1/19
|In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in place of the rabbit?
|Cat
|1/25
|What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring?
|Red
|1/30
|What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte?
|Petabyte
|2/01
|What color were the pyramids originally?
|White
|2/06 (Advancement Exams)
|Q1) The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one?
Q2) How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven?
|A1) Beta
A2) Attendance logs
|2/07 (Advancement Exams)
|Q1) What drink name means “bury demons”?
Q2) What is the medical term for brainfreeze?
|A1) Toso
A2) Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia
|2/08 (Advancement Exams)
|Q1) What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs?
Q2) What vegetable was used to make the first jack-o’-lanterns?
|A1) Rabbit
A2) Turnips
|2/09 (Advancement Exams)
|Q1) What color were the pyramids when they were first built?
Q2) What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red?
|A1) White
A2) The Sahara Desert sand