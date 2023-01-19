All Persona 4 Golden classroom quiz answers

Date Question Answer

4/14 What is the year before 1 A.D. called? 1 B.C.

4/18 The word “alphabet” comes from the word “alpha” and what other one? Beta

4/23 What was the first economic bubble incident in the world? Tulip mania

4/25 What’s it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise? Overcompensation

4/26 Which property of whole numbers doesn’t exist? Marriage numbers

4/30 What is the greatest canyon in the solar system? Valles Marineris

5/07 Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese? “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?”

5/09 (Midterms) Q1) What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?

Q2) What is the year before 1 A.D. called? A1) Overcompensation

A2) 1 B.C.

5/10 (Midterms) Q1) Which of these types of numbers does not exist?

Q2) Who translated “I love you” as “The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?” A1) Marriage numbers

A2) Soseki Natsume

5/11 (Midterms) Q1) Who said “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”

Q2) Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system? A1) Pythagoras

A2) Olympus Mons

5/26 Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven! Something about laborers? Attendance logs

6/08 What sport is “heikin-dai”? Balance beam

6/13 Tell me what kind of exercise builds up lactic acid in the muscles. Anaerobics

6/15 Tell me what morale is? Cheerfulness of a group

6/20 What period did Japan first implement bonus pay? Meiji

6/27 What is identity? Individuality

6/30 Which one of these is the name of a real river? Pis Pis River

7/04 Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”? Pascal

7/07 What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to? The U.S. Declaration of Independence

7/13 What is the medical term for brainfreeze? Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

7/14 Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji? Kuukai

7/15 Which line can a typhoon never cross? The equator

7/16 What makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards? He has no mustache

7/19 (Finals) Q1) What is morale?

Q2) What sport is “heikin-dai”? A1) Cheerfulness in a group

A2) Balance beam

7/20 (Finals) Q1) It is said, “Even Kobo made mistakes in writing.” Which kanji did he make a mistake on?

Q2) In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay? A1) The first option

A2) Meiji

7/21 (Finals) Q1) Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?

Q2) Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”? A1) King of hearts

A2) Pascal

7/22 (Finals) Q1) Which one of these is the name of a real river?

Q2) What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to? A1) Pis Pis River

A2) The U.S. Declaration of Independence

9/01 “Venison” is the meat of what animal? All of the above

9/05 Which of the following is a kigo for fall? Brisk

9/17 How short was history’s shortest war? 40 minutes

9/20 What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old? A nonagenarian

9/28 What part of the human body has an apple in it? Throat

10/04 Which of these sports also uses an anchor? Tug-of-War

10/05 Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country? The right edge

10/08 Tell me what bird’s name means “coward” in English! Chicken

10/11 What did Napoleon have invented? Glass jars

10/12 Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first jack-o-lantern? Turnips

10/13 What kind of fish was I just talking about? Ojisan

10/14 (Midterms) Q1) What part of the body contains the “Adam’s apple”?

Q2) Where would you find Japan on a made made in a foreign country? A1) Throat

A2) The right edge

10/15 (Midterms) Q1) How short was history’s shortest war?

Q2) “Venison” is the meat of what animal? A1) 40 minutes

A2) All of the above

10/17 (Midterms) Q1) What is the Japanese name for “panda”?

Q2) Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”? A1) Black and white bears

A2) Ostrich

10/18 (Midterms) Q1) What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?

Q2) What did Napoleon have invented? A1) Math Girl

A2) Glass jars

10/19 (Midterms) Q1) Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?

Q2) What is “Dragon’s Blood”? A1) Fall

A2) Plant resin

11/01 Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to! Geometric shapes

11/04 Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is? A cuckoo

11/07 Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to? No country

11/11 What desert is the Welwitschia from? Namib

11/17 Alcohol has to do with the roots of the word “bridal.” Do you know how? Bride ale

11/22 Do you know what an “atlas” is? A book of maps

11/24 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called? Fibonacci sequence

11/25 There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one? Khufu

11/26 Which of these is considered a “rice cake”? Mochi

11/28 (Finals) Q1) What does French food stem from?

Q2) What does the “figure” in “figure skating” refer to? A1) Italian food

A2) Geometric shapes

11/29 (Finals) Q1) Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt?

Q2) What is a book of maps called? A1) Khufu

A2) Atlas

11/30 (Finals) Q1) What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots?

Q2) What kind of bird is a “kanko-dori”? A1) Bridal

A2) A cuckoo

12/01 (Finals) Q1) Which country does the South Pole belong to?

Q2) 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13… What is this sequence called? A1) No country

A2) The Fibonacci sequence

12/02 (Finals) Q1) What desert is the Welwitschia found in?

Q2) Which of these is considered a “rice cake”? A1) Namib

A2) Mochi

12/09 Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is? Transparent

12/10 What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight? The cross-section

12/17 Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others”? Compassion makes you look better

12/21 Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world? VII

1/10 Tell me, what are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi? An orange

1/14 “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean? Bury the demons

1/19 In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in place of the rabbit? Cat

1/25 What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring? Red

1/30 What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte? Petabyte

2/01 What color were the pyramids originally? White

2/06 (Advancement Exams) Q1) The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one?

Q2) How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven? A1) Beta

A2) Attendance logs

2/07 (Advancement Exams) Q1) What drink name means “bury demons”?

Q2) What is the medical term for brainfreeze? A1) Toso

A2) Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

2/08 (Advancement Exams) Q1) What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs?

Q2) What vegetable was used to make the first jack-o’-lanterns? A1) Rabbit

A2) Turnips